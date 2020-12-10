NHS Fife have confirmed a cluster of confirmed Covid-19 cases associated with Canmore Lodge Care Home in Dunfermline.
The health board confirmed that a total of 35 residents within the home had tested positive, while a further 32 staff also tested positive.
In a statement, health officials also confirmed a "small number" of deaths among care home residents who had tested positive for Covid-19.
The exact number of those who have died at the home after contracting COVID-19 is too small to release for reasons of confidentiality, said NHS Fife, although it has been confirmed that the number is less than 5.
NHS Fife Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr Esther Curnock, said: “We’re saddened by the deaths at Canmore Lodge Care Home and our thoughts are very much with their families’ and loved ones at this really difficult time.
“We are working alongside our colleagues in the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership and Fife Council’s Environmental Health Service to support the managers of the care home to try and prevent further transmission of the virus, and ensure that the standard of care for all residents is maintained.”
