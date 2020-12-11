DIGGING a hole is hard, takes effort and energy and is physically tiring. Quantum physics is difficult and requires prior knowledge and complex abstract reasoning. You're not going to dislocate your shoulder analysing quarks and you're not going to get confused digging a hole.

This difference between hard and difficult is helpful. Deciding if Scotland should be independent is difficult because there are strongly-held views on either side, but if we did choose independence, what comes next would be hard rather than difficult, would require a lot of work but would not be beyond human wit.

That was my conclusion after Common Weal spent nearly two years analysing the steps needed to become independent (published as a book called How To Start A New Country). Hardly any of those steps would be strange, unprecedented or unusual – in fact quite the opposite, they're surprisingly routine.

It's not that it would be 'easy', it's that when you break the tasks down in detail you discover that they are tasks that are completed all the time, all over the world. They're not difficult in the sense they are well understood and there are lots and lots of people who have the skills and experience to do them (Scotland is filled with people who have many of the needed skills).

The way we analysed the process was to look at all the functions expected and needed from a modern nation state in a developed economy. We then put them into three categories. The first was 'Scotland already has this and nothing much needs done' (for example an education system or health service).

The second was 'we have the basics in place but it would need to be adapted' (for example the public sector IT systems or the civil service). The third was 'we just don't have that and need to build it' (a foreign office or a central bank).

We then worked with dozens of experts in their various fields to find out how these things would be done. I will admit that at this stage I had no idea how much would be hard and how much difficult – would there be tasks where I'd suck air through my teeth and go 'hells bells, can we even do that?'.

And while I felt exactly that worry at some moments as we worked our way through the process, I came to learn that it was more a result of my lack of knowledge than because there were intractable problems.

Let me give you a small example; when we worked with our currency experts on how you'd introduce a new currency, one of the steps is 'and now adapt every single vending machine in the whole country to accept the new coins'. My reaction was 'dear god, how long is that going to take?'.

The answer was reassuring. It of course turns out that this happens all the time because countries regularly introduce new coins or change the shape of existing ones. In fact so much so that most modern vending machines can be reprogrammed for new coins remotely via an internet connection.

That's a small example and I definitely don't want to minimise the amount of work we need to do. Some of it will take substantial effort. Then again, since the first six countries set up and adopted the Euro 30 years ago, a further 21 European countries have changed their own currency (some twice). It's not unusual at all.

We wouldn't have to make things up as we go. There are international rules and standards for moving pensions, for shifting mortgages, for creating interbank payment systems (crucial for introducing a new currency). There are protocols for developing borders and customs set-ups, for building IT systems, for establishing embassy and consular networks, for joining international organisations.

None of this is unusual either. Yes, it takes specific skills, yes it requires a lot of focus to get them done and yes it will be hard work. But this just points to the two big conclusions I drew from this project.

They are that if Scotland did vote for independence the two crucial challenges would be recruitment and project management. A sensible Scottish Government moving decisively towards independence would begin the recruitment process in advance to be ready to start the work quickly and it would put in place the strongest possible project management team from day one.

And no part of that recruitment process will be more important than the negotiating team. Building a first rate team of negotiators and preparing early and effectively for those negotiations will be crucial.

Now I know this is not the stuff of romantic nationalism, but it is very much the stuff of a successful nation state. And I know this doesn't do anything to settle the question of whether we should choose to be independent in the first place. There is no technical answer to that question.

Nor do I imagine that those who oppose independence will accept all of our work given that a lot of their campaigning focus has been on trying to make people believe that the processes of becoming independent are so intensely difficult that they are beyond Scotland.

What I hope is that it helps people who are undecided or still have doubts over their own views on independence to differentiate between 'should' and 'can', to see the difference between 'hard' and 'difficult'.

I believe passionately in independence, but I'm not sure Scotland as a whole and this debate in particular needs more passion, passion which has a habit of turning into anger. It would be a terrible shame if either side lost that passion, but a little more calm reason could be helpful.

Let's separate 'hard' from 'difficult' and 'should' from 'can'. That still leaves us with a big choice to make, but should give us the confidence that, whatever we choose, Scotland can pull it off successfully.

Robin McAlpine is the Director of Common Weal

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.