PUPPY dealers have been using the coronavirus pandemic restrictions to trick the public, a Scottish animal welfare charity is warning.

The Scottish SPCA is urging people to be “extra vigilant” when buying puppies after learning of a tragic tale involving a four-week-old border collie.

The charity was contacted when Milo, a puppy bought on Gumtree, died earlier this week.

Milo was advertised as an eight-week-old Jack Russell – and the seller refused to let the buyer see the pup’s mother blaming Covid-19 restrictions.

Just 45 minutes later the seller showed up at the buyer’s house, where they could see something was not right with the dog.

Less than 24 hours later Milo had to be taken to the vets where he was hospitalised for a week before being discharged and hospitalised again shortly after.

The puppy was found to be a four-week-old border collie. He was sick because he had been taken from his mother too young.

Milo’s owner spoke of how he was “completely fooled” by the seller.

“He came across as a polite gentleman who was dressed smartly. He even brought a pouch of dog food and told us to call him in a few weeks. The number he gave us did not work and we are told it was from a burner phone,” the owner recalled.

“It was obvious that Milo wasn’t a Jack Russell and was clear he wasn’t being looked after. We didn’t have the heart to send him back.”

He went on: “The vet first thought he had parvovirus and he was sent to the hospital. It turns out he was riddled with worms from not being weaned and put straight on dog food. He was so young he should still have been being fed by his mother, so his stomach was in bits.

“He wouldn’t eat or drink as he hadn’t learned how to yet.

“I just kept thinking we were supposed to buy him to save his life.

“Milo was a gift for my 12-year-old granddaughter who is absolutely heartbroken.”

The Scottish SPCA is now warning that low-welfare dealers are increasingly using the pandemic to trick dog lovers.

The charity’s chief superintendent Mike Flynn told those interested in buying a puppy: “We are warning the public to be extra vigilant when buying a puppy and not to accept any excuse not to see the puppy with mum.

“The public needs to remember that these low-welfare breeders are master manipulators and are skilled at deceiving people. No matter how plausible the excuse, do not accept it. You must see pup with mum, that is the bottom line.

“We would always advise adopting over buying a pet but those with their hearts set on buying a puppy should do their research and make sure they are buying from a responsible breeder.

“There has been a huge spike in low welfare puppy farming due to coronavirus. We will continue fighting against puppy dealers but they will continue to operate as long as the demand is there.

Flynn urged people interested in buying a puppy to visit the charity’s #SayNoToPuppyDealers website to learn more.