ALEX Salmond was reported to have behaved inappropriately towards female staff at Edinburgh Airport more than a decade ago, one of Nicola Sturgeon’s key allies has confirmed.

Angus Robertson said he was called by an airport manager in 2009 about Mr Salmond’s perceived “inappropriateness” towards women working there.

After the then First Minister denied it to Mr Robertson, the matter was regarded as “resolved”.

At the time, Mr Robertson was the SNP’s leader in Westminster.

In his first written evidence to the Holyrood inquiry into the Salmond affair, Mr Robertson said: “I was asked if I could informally broach the subject with Mr Salmond to make him aware of this perception.

“I raised the matter directly with Mr Salmond, who denied he had acted inappropriately in any way.

“I communicated back to the Edinburgh Airport manager that a conversation had happened. “The matter being resolved, and without a formal complaint having been made, it was not reported further.”

Mr Robertson, who is hoping to enter Holyrood next year as the MSP for Edinburgh Central, denied having any communications or interactions with the current First Minister, her officials or special advisers in his capacity as SNP Westminster about any other sexual misconduct allegations or complaints against Mr Salmond.

However Mr Robertson ceased to be SNP Westminster leader in 2017, when he lost his Moray seat at that year’s general election to Tory Douglas Ross.

Two civil service complaints against Mr Salmond only came forward the following year.

The inquiry is looking at how the Government botched a sexual misconduct probe into claims made against Mr Salmond in 2018, costing taxpayers more than £512,000.

The former First Minister had the exercise overturned in a judicial review by showing it had was “tainted by apparent bias” from the start because the investigating officer appointed had ben in prior contact with his accusers.