LUDWIG van Beethoven made classical arrangements of dozens of traditional Gaelic songs, it has been revealed – although their often-tragic lyrics were never revealed to him due to their political background in the wake of the Jacobite risings in Scotland.

The celebrated German composer created new versions of at least 47 Scottish melodies from 1809 to 1820 for the Edinburgh-based folklore collector and publisher George Thomson.

German musicologist and Gaelic scholar Dr Michael Klevenhaus has spent five years researching the Gaelic origins of Beethoven’s compositions.

His discoveries are revealed in the BBC Alba documentary Òrain Ghàidhlig Beethoven (Beethoven’s Gaelic Songs), to be screened on the channel next week to mark the 250th anniversary of the composer’s birth.

Dr Klevenhaus, who founded the German Center for Gaelic Language and Culture in Beethoven’s birth city of Bonn, said he first became aware of the connection in 2015 while reading a scholarly work by piper Allan MacDonald, who had written a footnote stating that the song Enchantress Farewell, arranged by Beethoven with words by Sir Walter Scott, was based on Mhnathan a’ Ghlinne Seo (Women of the Glen).

Suspecting there might be more Gaelic tunes lurking in the works of the German maestro, he embarked on a quest to discover the original Gaelic music.

The 90-minute documentary sees Dr Klevenhaus travel from Bonn to Vienna in Austria, where Beethoven worked, and through the Scottish Highlands, islands and Lowlands to carry out his research.

He meets leading Gaelic singers and musicians including Màiri MacInnes and piper MacDonald, with whose help he reveals the hidden Gaelic melodies that underlie the Beethoven compositions.

He uncovers that the melodies’ Gaelic origins were deliberately hidden from Beethoven and the public by Edinburgh publisher Thomson, who commissioned the arrangements from the composer.

With the 1745 Jacobite Rebellion still within living memory, Thomson stripped the Gaelic songs of their titles, lyrics and any “taint” of Jacobitism.

Dr Klevenhaus believes there is a link between Beethoven’s love song Erin o’ Erin and a song by Sìleas Na Ceapaich (I’m Sleeping, in English) about the 1715 Jacobite Uprising.

Other songs by Beethoven linked to Gaelic Melodies include Mòrag Bhea’gs Nighean Mhurchaidh an t-Saoir (Murdo the Carpenter’s Daughter), which is thought to have become Beethoven’s Bonnie Laddie, Highland Laddie.

Part of Cumha Mhic an Tòisich (Mackintosh’s Lament) was transformed into Oh Oho Chrio (O Was Not I a Weary Wight). Thugaibh Dream Do Bhaldi Chaoilein became Beethoven’s The Maid of Islay,

Mo Mhallachd Air Na Caoraich

Mhòr is connected with Beethoven’s Sunset.

Dr Klevenhaus, who was presented with the International Gaelic Award in 2013 for his services to the language, said: “Gaelic songs are often highly political, but the meaning of these songs was hidden from Beethoven.

“Beethoven was strongly political – if he had been sent those words, what a different song we would have today.

“What would a radical republican like Beethoven have made of a political song by Sìleas Na Ceapaich, about people rising united against the king?

“It’s been fascinating to discover the highly political nature of some of the original songs. It seems likely that these songs were deliberately sanitised to make them more suitable for an upper-class Lowland audience.”

Beethoven was christened in Bonn, Germany, on December 17, 1770.

His actual birth date is unknown although it is thought to have been the previous day.

As a young man German-born Dr Klevenhaus became entranced by the language and culture of Gaelic Scotland.

He learned the language and how to sing the ancient songs and founded the German Center for Gaelic Language and Culture, in Bonn.

He examined the connection between the Scottish songs of Beethoven and Haydn and the Gaelic musical tradition and earned his doctorate in 2020 at the University of Koblenz.

The documentary, to be shown on Wednesday, [DEC 16], will be followed by a concert of Gaelic songs and Beethoven’s arrangements of

them – Beethoven: A’ Chuirm Ghàidhlig (Beethoven: The Gaelic Concert).

The concert will include traditional singers Ms MacInnes and Dr Klevenhaus himself, along with Scottish piper Mr MacDonald and German piper Thomas Zöllner; Scottish soprano Lorna Anderson

and acclaimed tenor Jamie MacDougall; and classical instrumentalists Verena Stourzh, Franz Ortner and Clemens Zeilinger of the TrioVanBeethoven.

Òrain Ghàidhlig Beethoven is on BBC Alba, Wednesday, December 16 at 9pm, followed by “Beethoven: A’ Chuirm Ghàidhlig” (Beethoven: The Gaelic Concert) at 10.30pm.