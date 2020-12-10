THE UK Government has opened a new coronavirus testing site in Scotland.

It is one of dozens of sites across the country that process tests for those who suspect they have the virus.

The new walk-through location is in East Kilbride at the Red Deer Centre, which the government hopes will be able to test people who do not have a car easily.

It will be open from today for those who suspect they have coronavirus and need to get a test, however it needs to be booked in advance.

The public can do so via the NHS Inform website or by phoning 0800 028 2816.

People should only book at test if they have coronavirus symptoms - a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste.

Gabe Docherty, Director of Public Health, NHS Lanarkshire said: "The public health department continues to contact-trace positive cases and clusters in our community and this addition to the UK testing provision is welcome.

"I want to thank the public for their co-operation in reducing spread of the virus and ask that they please remain vigilant. The general measures to minimise the risk of Covid-19 remain the same – face coverings, avoid crowded places, clean your hands , two metre distance, self-isolate and go for a test if you have symptoms.

"Please do not hesitate if you have symptoms. It’s critical that you go for a test and this walk-in centre is a very welcome addition to our testing capacity."

Lord Bethell, the UK Government's health minister, added: "To respond to the coronavirus, we have built a major testing and tracing system from scratch. We are constantly working to expand and improve it with new technologies and innovations so everyone with symptoms can get a test.

“New walk-in sites like this one makes it even easier to get a test no matter where you live. If you have symptoms of coronavirus, I urge you to book a test today and follow the advice of NHS Test and Protect if you are contacted to protect others and stop the spread of the virus.”

Along with the East Kilbride site, there are current six drive-in sites in Scotland, 21 mobile units and 19 other walk-through facilities. Another three walk-through centres are scheduled ot be opened in the future.

To book a covid test if you have symptoms, please visit www.nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect or call 0800 028 2816.