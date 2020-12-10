Nicola Sturgeon has given her usual daily update on coronavirus figures in Scotland over the past 24 hours.
Speaking at First Minister's Questions, Ms Sturgeon announced that 933 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 50 deaths registered.
The total number of cases has now reached 103,305.
New figures confirmed 984 people were in hospital - an of 12 from yesterday - with 52 in intensive care, marking an increase of two.
The remaining cases were spread over Scotland's remaining mainland health board areas.
The total number of deaths has now reached 4,039.
The First Mininster said that the fact the number of deaths has passed 4,000 should "of course be a moment of reflection."
She added: "My condolences go to everyone who has lost a loved one."
