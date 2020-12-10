Despite trade talks continuing on Brexit, the likelihood of the UK obtaining a trade deal are slim, according to Downing Street.

This morning EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen published a series of contingency measures which the EU have planned in the event of a no-deal. They are being described as a set of potential mini deals for the UK, should an overarching Free Trade Agreement fail to be reached.

Asked about the plans, a Downing Street spokesman said the government would "look closely at the details", but stressed the UK has already set out its contingency plans.

He added: "We've obviously already set out our own plans in the event of an FTA not being reached, and we've said we will discuss practical arrangements with the EU."

The EU Commission chief warned that there was now “significant uncertainty whether a deal will be in place on January 1”.

A statement by the commission released this morning read: “The European Commission has today put forward a set of targeted contingency measures ensuring basic reciprocal air and road connectivity between the EU and the UK, as well as allowing for the possibility of reciprocal fishing access by EU and UK vessels to each other's waters.

"The aim of these contingency measures is to cater for the period during which there is no agreement in place. If no agreement enters into application, they will end after a fixed period.”

It added that “readiness and preparedness for 1 January 2021 is now more important than ever.” And continued: “Disruption will happen with or without an agreement between the EU and the UK on their future relationship.

“This is the natural consequence of the United Kingdom's decision to leave the Union and to no longer participate in the EU Single Market and Customs Union. The Commission has always been very clear about this.”

At a briefing this afternoon, a No.10 spokesman flatly rejected any plans for the talks to continue after January 1.

He would also not confirm if David Frost, the UK's chief negotiator, had been given any flexibility with the mandate for talks, and asked how a deal would be reached if the terms remained the same.

The spokesman said he would not "get into the specifics of the negotiations while they are ongoing".

"We would never agree to anything that would disrespect our sovereignty as an independent nation.

"It remains our aim to reach a free trade agreement, and the PM has been clear on that throughout this process."