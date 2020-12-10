NICOLA Sturgeon has lashed out after being grilled about her husband’s controversial evidence to the Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair.

The First Minister accused her opponents of trying to use SNP chief executive Peter Murrell as a “weapon” to damage her, and indulging in “wild conspiracy theories”.

She also said other parties were trying to "drag" her husband into the affair, even though he was selected as a witness by the inquiry and oversees the SNP.

Asked if she and Mr Murrell discussed Mr Salmond was being investigated by her officials for alleged sexual misconduct, she said she was First Minister not “the office gossip”.

The comments were met with scornful laughter at a bruising session of FMQs.

The Holyrood inquiry is investigating how the Scottish Government bungled a probe into sexual misconduct claims made against Mr Salmond in 2018.

The former first minister had the exercise set aside in a judicial review by showing it was “tainted by apparent bias”, a flaw that left taxpayers with a £512,000 bill for his costs.

On Tuesday, Mr Murrell gave oral evidence under oath in which he twice contradicted himself and also appeared to contract an assurance his wife gave MSPs in January 2019.

The First Minister told MSPs then that she had take three meetings with Mr Salmond while he was under investigation by her officials in her capacity as SNP leader.

She said it would have been wrong for her to meet her in her capacity as First Minister.

The meetings were not in her ministerial diary and no notetakers were present.

However Mr Murrell said that, while the first of the three meetings in 2018 was taken on the basis an SNP matter would be discussed, Mr Salmond’s revelation that he was under investigation by Ms Sturgeon’s officials made it “government business” from there on.

Indeed, Mr Murrell said his wife refused to tell him the contents of her conversation with Mr Salmond precisely because it was government business.

If Ms Sturgeon did mislead parliament she may have broken the Scottish Ministerial Code, which her opponents say would be a resignation offence.

Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Tories now want Mr Murrell to be recalled to give further evidence, accusing him of "shambolic" testimony and "sleekit" answers.

Holyrood Tory leader Ruth Davidson said Mr Murrell’s evidence plainly contradicted that of Ms Sturgeon, and asked the First Minister whose version people should believe.

She also questioned if it was credible Ms Sturgeon never told her husband about the probe into Mr Salmond despite learning of it four days before the 2 April meeting.

Ms Sturgeon said she had set out her position in written evidence and said her husband had “no role” in the matter.

She said: “Ms Davidson might want to attack my husband and use him as a weapon against me.

"People will draw their own conclusions about that.

"But it doesn’t change the basic fact of the matter that he had no role in these issues.”

Ms Davidson accused the FM of believing the public’s “heads button up at the back”.

She said afterwards: “The First Minister’s repeated references to her husband today were a transparent attempt at deflection and, frankly, were beneath a woman of her professional standing.

“Mr Murrell appeared at a Scottish Parliament committee this week as SNP chief executive. Under oath, he plainly contradicted the First Minister and indicated she misled Parliament and broke the Ministerial Code.

“There was incredulous laughter at the First Minister’s answers today because she is seriously asking us to believe that the SNP chief executive saw a crucial meeting happen in his own home, between a whole host of key SNP figures, and never asked a single question what it was all about.

“Throughout this affair, a clear pattern has emerged of sharp brains suddenly turning blank, contradictions piling up and half answers having to be dragged out of people who should know better.

“It was perhaps unfortunate of Nicola Sturgeon to make reference to “office gossip” on the day we find out her former deputy was first informed about allegations surrounding Alex Salmond as long as 11 years ago.”