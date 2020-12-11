IT has only taken 50-odd years, but this week I experienced the intense pleasure and pain associated with buying a Christmas tree and all its accoutrements for the very first time. The pain of going to B&Q to find a queue winding round the block as DIY shopping has clearly become the new family day out, and the agony of finding only very tall trees left and shelves that had been emptied of lights and baubles quicker than toilet paper in March.

Four shops later, and my plans to go for a chic navy and gold theme were replaced by a desperate any-colour-that’s-left scheme. But, as I sat back on Wednesday night, hot chocolate in hand, fire roaring, staring at my six-foot tree with gaudy fluorescent pink baubles, silver peacocks, chocolate Santas and twinkly, flashing coloured lights, I felt a flash of joy not experienced for many months.

It took me back to an argument I had at eight years old with my mum and dad who didn’t celebrate Christmas, because in their minds it was a religious festival that they, as Muslims, could not celebrate. (They had clearly missed the memo about modern Christmas being a multicultural mix of paganism, mid-winter celebrations with a dash of Christianity.) My dad told me how he had attended a Christian college in Lahore under the British Raj and had memories of being forced to sing hymns every morning at assembly.

Me: Ok, but I just want a tree. Them: No, because we are not Christians. Me: With lights, tinsel and baubles, please, oh and an angel. Them: Christmas is for Christians. Me: (Crying) Everybody has a tree. (Wailing) Do you really want me to be different? Them: OK we’ll get a tree…But no carols and definitely no Midnight Mass.

Unfortunately for them, I loved singing so would sneak out for choir practice, belting out O Come All Ye Faithful and Away in a Manger with all associated harmonies, just for the sheer, unadulterated joy of it.

But somewhere between then and my 14th birthday I began to feel that Christmas didn’t quite sit right with me. It felt strangely unfulfilling and I couldn’t understand why. I could join in with the playground chat about whether I was hoping for a Chopper or a Sindy for Christmas, and I’d sing the solo in the church, but something was missing.

I recognise now that what I was feeling was the half-pleasure that comes from a type of cultural appropriation. I was appropriating Christmas for myself, without fully understanding what I was celebrating, and that felt more than a little hollow. That year there was no request for a tree from me and ours was the only front room on the street without a tree, although my sister, who was nine, in a quiet act of rebellion against the rest of us, set one up in her bedroom.

Thereafter, Christmas was always a welcome and peaceful break from school, university and then work, and a happy time spent with my atheist in-laws, which, whilst I enjoyed, I never fully understood what we were celebrating. It was really the worst sort of cognitive dissonance but one which I trained myself to accept to ‘fit in’.

It’s taken no less than a pandemic to persuade me otherwise. Now, like a crazed pleasure addict I seek more of the warm glow that comes with gazing lovingly at my tree, receiving online deliveries at the rate of four per day, and watching my bank balance fluctuate between quite healthy to overdraft at an alarming rate.

The buying, the wrapping, the cards, the food, the table decorations, the sparkly clothes – I have decided to do it all to get a fix of much-needed cheer at the end of the weirdest year ever. I did argue a few weeks ago in this column that we should all go for a simple, scaled back Christmas this year, but no, this six-foot tree has persuaded me that we all need a bit of pleasure in these tricky times and we shouldn’t be too fussy about where we find that. My own kids having been raised as full-blown mixed race, mixed heritage, best of both types, have definitely got the hang of this whole damn festivals thing – hold on to every possible opportunity to extract cash gifts from your loved ones, go with the flow, sod the culture wars and enjoy.

So this year I’m going to fully culturally appropriate Christmas and milk it for all it is worth: From themed advent calendars and a different Christmas movie every day to socially distanced carols in my street and turkey with all the trimmings, I’m here for Christmas for the first time ever.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.