A SOCIAL landlord in one of Glasgow’s most deprived areas has appointed a consultant at a cost of £13,000 to improve the way it is run, following two investigations and a string of resignations.

Maryhill Housing Association (MHA) has hired a Governance Consultant for a year to “improve board engagement, structure and processes” and ensure it complies with housing regulations.

In July, two separate inquiries were ordered by MHA and the Scottish Housing Regulator was notified following an incident, involving two board members, which was said to have been a potential breach of the board’s code of conduct.

The chairman of the board, Roger Popplewell, took a leave of absence while the investigations were carried out.

The housing association, which oversees around 3000 homes in the north west of the city, has not revealed the nature of the breach or the reasons behind the exit of board members.

However chief executive Bryony Willett confirmed at the time that three board members had resigned. One is said to have been unhappy with the board’s handling of the incident.

The housing association said the new appointment aimed to address “minor improvement areas” identified in an independent review of the association’s internal protocols and said the costs were covered by existing budgets for training and development.

In a statement, MHA said: “The appointment of a Governance consultant will ensure that each of our Board Members has the necessary skills and confidence to perform their roles effectively and provide overall strategic leadership and direction for the Association for years to come.

“The appointment of the Governance Consultant also addresses one of the minor improvement areas identified in an independent review of the Association’s internal protocols following potential breaches of the Code of Conduct by two former Board Members earlier this year.

“The Association received seven bids in relation to this commission.

“Each was assessed on the basis of a quality/price ratio of 50/50 to ensure value for money.

“The highest bid received was £26,000 however the successful company’s bid was just over £13,000.

“This is being covered by existing budgets for Board training and development, meaning there are no additional costs incurred by the Association in relation to this appointment.

“At our AGM in September, we were delighted to welcome five new members to the Board. This brings the total membership of our Board to eleven; six of whom are our direct customers.”

The Scottish Housing Regulator has in the past made appointments to housing association management committees – sometimes known as Boards – where it deems this necessary. There is no suggestion this has been required at Maryhill .

On its website it says of governance: “Good governance underpins the delivery of financial health and good services to tenants.”

In September, the housing association warned board members not to “use their position to their advantage” after it emerged some had accrued rent arrears totalling £481 over a period of two years.