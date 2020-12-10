WARNINGS have been issued that Edinburgh could be “stuck in tier 3” of Covid restrictions after it was unable to have measures eased because of the city’s attractive "magnet" status.

Edinburgh City Council's SNP leader, Adam Mcvey, has labelled the decision by Nicola Sturgeon’s Cabinet to refuse the capital permission to be downgraded as wrong – accusing the Scottish Government of choosing to “overrule” health officials.

He added: “In this instance, I do feel the cabinet should have followed the public health advice and let Edinburgh into tier 2.”

Mr McVey claims that public health officials had told the council leadership that the city had met all criteria to be moved into tier 2, where pubs and restaurants would be allowed to open later and serve alcohol.

Depute leader of the council, Labour group leader Cammy Day, has called on the Scottish Government to reconsider the decision or give some leeway on some of the restrictions, taking into account Edinburgh’s hospitality-driven economy.

Mr Day warned that “Edinburgh has been unfairly targeted” and called on ministers to “reverse their decision or at least reconsider some of the tier 3 arrangements”.

City councillors unanimously agreed an emergency motion at today’s full council meeting to “insist the government follow scientific evidence and advice that indicates that Edinburgh has been consistently in tier 2”.

Councillors unanimously passed our motion.

The authority will continue to put pressure on the Scottish Government for a change of heart and “requests they allocate an appropriate level of funding to help deal with the unique circumstances facing the Edinburgh economy which will to help protect as many jobs as possible”.

Mr McVey had demanded a “full explanation” from Deputy First Minister John Sweeney as to why, as he claims, scientific evidence has been bypassed.

In his response, explaining the Scottish Government’s position, Mr Swinney pointed to “frequent transport links and high concentrations of hospitality and retail venues act as a magnet for large numbers of people” contributing to the decision for Edinburgh to remain in tier 3.

But this has raised fears that no progress would allow Edinburgh to have restrictions eased, no matter what the numbers had said.

Lib Dems group leader on the council, Robert Aldridge, highlighted Mr Swinney’s fears around Edinburgh’s hospitality and “frequent transport links”.

He said: “Is there any explanation as to why they only apply to Edinburgh or how on earth Edinburgh could ever be in a position where they don’t apply oir are we stuck in tier 3 forever?”

Mr McVey agreed that there needs to be “a clear path for Edinburgh” to move out of the tier 3 restrictions which means pubs and restaurants can only open until 6pm and are banned from selling alcohol.

He added: “Edinburgh has to have a relatively strong idea of what success looks like in order to get us down.”