THE row involving whether Edinburgh should drop to level 2 (“Fury in capital over tier three ‘slap in the face’”, The Herald, December 9 and Letters, December 10) may at least mean that we have heard the last of the Scottish Government's constant and tiresome assertions that it is "following the science", as it is abundantly clear that it is not. Throughout the pandemic, rather than always following the science, it seems very often to have adjusted it to suit what it thinks it should be.

The current tier system may or may not be based on "following the science" but it would appear that heavily populated areas like the central belt are doomed to always be in level 3 or 4, either until a new more realistic system is devised or until their entire populations have been vaccinated.

If the latter option is the case, then more Edinburgh-style rammies are inevitable.

Dave Henderson, Glasgow G12.

ON November 25 you published my letter in which I predicted that the forthcoming Christmas relaxation of lockdown for Covid will cause a horrible spike to the disease in January. Sadly, it looks as if such a disaster is going to happen. Why, oh why, did the leaders of the four nations agree to such a tactic?

The Scottish Government is now continually showing on our screens a Government information film which says that the agreed five-day break is coming, but don't obey it. What it doesn't add, of course, is "because we made a mistake".

As I have said before, our politicians nowadays crave one thing and one thing only – especially the Prime Minister and the First Minister – popularity, to be first in whatever they do, to pretend to be giving the people what they wish. Well, true politicians have something which both of these leaders fail to understand: they must show true leadership; at times when we are living through the worst pandemic in our lifetimes, unpleasant and unpalatable actions have to be considered and enforced for the future of ourselves, our country and our friends, families and relations.

It is very sad that personal goals are taking the continual lead over common sense – and true leadership.

Walter Paul, Glasgow G42.

SINCE the start of the pandemic supermarkets have remained open through various restrictions and with varying degrees of PPE. I use a variety of local supermarkets and in general the staff have remained the same throughout and do not appear to be at all anxious. A relative in Toronto, whose son works in a supermarket, confirms a similar experience there.

This is purely subjective and based on a small sample but I have not seen any reports of outbreaks associated with supermarkets. It would be interesting if any statistics are available to confirm this. If it is the case it could be that while supermarket staff are in contact with a large number of people it is for a fairly brief time. This would confirm that it the length of time that is the main factor in transmission of the virus and this is more likely to occur in the home, work, on transport and in hospitality.

Alexander Johnston, Inchinnan.