THEY have long been the focus of conspiracy theories and science fiction movies, but President Obama's latest interview has added fuel on the fire for those who believe in UFOs.

How so?

During an interview on US TV programme, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Barack Obama told the host that during his time in the Oval Office, he had sought classified information on extraterrestrials. But, intriguingly, he refused to divulge what he had been told in response.

What did he say?

Reflecting on his presidency, he commented that there were times when “prying information out of the bowels of an agency can be challenging”, to which Colbert said: “UFOs? Did you ask about that?” Obama said he “certainly asked about it” and when pressed further to explain what he had been told, he said in a serious tone: “I can’t tell you. Sorry.”

The host took that as a confirmation of their existence?

Colbert said he would “take that as a yes because if there were none, you’d say there was none” and Obama then signed off by saying: “Feel free to think that.”

He’s not the first president to spark intrigue on the subject?

During an interview with his son Don Trump Jr in the summer, President Trump said he knew some interesting things about Roswell - referring to rumors and speculation around a 1947 United States Army Air Forces balloon crash at a ranch near Roswell, New Mexico, said to involve a UFO. Trump Jr asked if his father would ever divulge information about the incident to “let us know what’s really going on” and Trump responded: “I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting”.

Jimmy Carter?

During the 1976 presidential campaign, democratic challenger Carter was open about his belief that he had seen a UFO in 1969 one evening in Georgia. He said that along with a group of about 12 others, he spotted “the darndest thing I’ve ever seen” in the sky, describing the object as “very bright [with] changing colours and about the size of the moon” that “hovered about 30 degrees above the horizon and moved in toward the earth and away before disappearing into the distance”. He pledged to never ridicule anyone who claimed to have seen a UFO and that he would encourage openness about the subject if he was elected.

However?

After entering the White House, he softened on this vow, saying that to release some information could have “defence implications” and potentially pose a threat to national security.

It comes as…

…Retired Israeli general, Professor Haim Eshed, 87 - who ran Israel’s national space programme for 30 years - made some startling declarations, including a claim that humanity has already made contact with aliens, but the majority of humanity had been kept unaware of this as the world was not deemed to be ready to handle the news. Eshed also claimed President Trump had been on the verge of disclosing the existence of aliens but that a "Galactic Federation" had pressured him not to do so till humans are ready.