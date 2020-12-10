WHO would be a Scottish power couple? They seem a dreary, monastic breed.

According to Nicola Sturgeon, she and her husband Peter Murrell are mundane to their marrow.

They talk cooking, and books, and books about cooking.

Probably in matching kagools.

But what they never talk about at the day’s end is all that extraordinary power they hold.

Why, the First Minister and the chief executive of the SNP simply shudder at the thought, you know.

“The last thing that we want to do is to rerun days with one another,” as Mr Murrell told the Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair on Tuesday.

He told them a lot of other things too. He appears to work up a sweat in cold weather, for instance.

According to Mr Murrell, when he got back from work on April 2, 2018, a day of light rain and a chill 5C in Glasgow, and found a lot of high-powered SNP folk in his house, including Mr Salmond, he merely nodded a curt hello then sped upstairs to have a shower.

Recoiling at the thought of more insufferable shop talk, no doubt.

Nor did he ask his inscrutable spouse about it, other than to learn it was “government business”.

And who could possibly be intrigued at the idea of government business involving someone who had left the government three and a half years previously, and used to lead your party, when you could be mutely popping in a nice lasagne?

Alas, credible as this may be, it doesn’t square with Ms Sturgeon’s promise to MSPs that the meeting with Mr Salmond, and two more like it, was a “party” matter.

If Mr Murrell, unaccustomed to power talk, blabbed the truth on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon could be in a spot of resignation bother.

At FMQs, Ruth Davidson wanted to know who to believe.

Ms Sturgeon randomly accused her of wanting to “attack my husband and use him as a weapon against me”. An odd claim, as Mr Murrell is more of a spacehopper than a shark-gun to look at.

“My husband is not a member of my Government; he had no role in those matters,” the FM insisted, adding she knew tons of secrets.

“I do not gossip about those things, even to my husband. I am the First Minister of the country, not the office gossip.

“I understand why Ruth Davidson wants to drag my husband into these matters, but the fact is that he had no role.”

Ms Davidson noted she’d called him the SNP chief executive.

It was the FM who said husband, almost as if she were trying to hide behind the veil of family life.

What couldn’t be hidden was the torrid time she was having.

Indeed, there was a strong whiff of hapless old Henry McLeish about her bluster, stuffed but still digging, in sight of the exit.

Perhaps Pete did it on purpose so they’d have even less power to talk about in the evenings?