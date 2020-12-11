A NEW alliance of nine groups has been formed to call for rapid action to cut greenhouse gas emissions with less than one year to go until the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

Nine walking, cycling, public transport and shared mobility groups have formed the Sustainable Transport Alliance, a new UK-wide alliance for green and fair transport to tackle the climate emergency and ensure what they call "inclusive transport for all".

The alliance, which includes the Community Rail Network, the Campaign for Better Transport, Greener Journeys, Bus Users UK and the Community Transport Association said rapidly reducing private car use is ‘crucial to safeguarding our climate and tackling air pollution’.

Among the alliance's priorities was make clear that public, shared and community transport, alongside active travel, is "beneficial and aspirational, crucial to recovery, our climate and communities".

It also wants to create opportunities for collaboration and innovation across the transport field, involving local, national and devolved governments, and "putting communities at the heart of positive change".

In a joint statement, the Sustainable Transport Alliance said: “We want to ensure that public, community and shared transport, alongside and connected with walking and cycling, is prioritised, celebrated and developed, so everyone can access opportunities, get around, and live their lives by sustainable means.

“This is crucial to health and wellbeing, community cohesion and resilience, sustainable economic development, and responding to the increasingly-urgent climate emergency.

“It’s about creating the future we all want, and our children deserve. That’s why we’re working together to support and empower communities, and advise policy and decision-makers, to help to unlock the great benefits of sustainable and inclusive transport for all.

“We are asking governments at all levels, our partners in transport and within communities, to work with us.

“We are at a critical point: we must work swiftly to ensure we have our transport priorities right, based on communities and environment, health and wellbeing.”

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, is scheduled to be held in Glasgow from November 1 to 12, 2021.

The new alliance comes a month after it emerged more than 70 groups are set to sign up to a campaign of action including "civil disobedience" in the fight for action over climate change.

The Glasgow Agreement commits to create national plans to achieve 50% cuts of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The alliance, which also features Living Streets and Sustrans was agreed at the recent annual collaborative mobility conference, hosted by shared transport charity CoMoUK.

Richard Dilks, chief executive of CoMoUK, said: “We must turn the corner on greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade if we are to have a chance of keeping the Earth’s climate safe and habitable.

“The biggest source of emissions is transport, and increasing car and van mileage means emissions continue to rise.

“Individuals, families and communities depend on public, community and shared transport, alongside walking and cycling. All of us stand to gain enormously from prioritising, improving, and widening access to, these modes.”