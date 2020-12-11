The comedian who has made the nation laugh with her R Rated video spoofs involving the First Minister's coronavirus briefings has been commended for having a positive effect in tackling the coronavirus spread in Scotland.

The Royal Society of Edinburgh, Scotland's national academy of science and letters says that her voiceover skits complete with comedic catchphrase 'Frank, get the door' has been "most effective" in getting the public to take action to prevent the spread of the virus.

The alternative voice of Nicola Sturgeon has been praised for getting people to engage over repetitive prevention messages of social distancing, staying at home, washing hands and wearing a mask.

There have been 103,305 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Scotland and 4,039 people have died following a positive test for the virus, according to the latest Scottish government figures.

While Ms Godley's videos have brought light relief to many, the RSE said they have also served "a much more important purpose of reinforcing the key messages of 'stay at home' delivered to the public by the First Minister".

Dr Rebekah Widdowfield, chief executive of the RSE said: “The importance of clear communication around a public issue like coronavirus cannot be overstated. While the Government’s daily briefing has been a steady, reliable way to provide updates to the public, the repetitive nature of the guidance can cause the impact to be somewhat dampened.

"This is where Janey Godley’s contribution has been its most effective – by adding comedy and relatability to the content, it has encouraged the public to re-engage with the messaging."

He spoke as Ms Godley herself has spoken about the positive impact of her viral social media videos in which she provides a voice-over to the First Minister’s daily coronavirus briefings, in an interview for the RSE.

She said: “I basically imagined a wee woman called Jeanette at the bus stop, and how she would translate the daily briefings to her friend, wee Agnes.”

She said the Covid briefings were so "same, same, same, same, same and monotonous, so I kind of tried to make the message stronger".

She said she did the improvised voiceovers on her phone because she was "bored in the house".

"When the Covid briefings came out, there'sa lot of blah blah blah here, let me pick this up a pace.

"The point was the message was getting out."

The Frank, who features in her catchphrase, was originally a customer in a pub she owned between 1980 and 1994 in the east end of Glasgow.

"Whenever there was any problems I'd go, 'Frank, get the door', and he'd hold the door, while he read a paperback cowboy novel. He was so laid back," she said in an interview for the RSE. "I am sure he has passed away now, but he doesn't know he is dead famous."

She also highlighted that the comedy sketches are “not about the politician, and it’s not about the politics, it’s about getting the message about coronavirus out there, in an informed, relatable and mildly offensive way.”

The interview, which will be premiered on the RSE’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at 7 pm on Friday (11 December), was organised as part of the RSE’s Post-Covid-19 Futures Commission’s Public Debate and Participation workstream, and is the first of two events with Ms Godley around the topic of communication during the pandemic.

Ms Godley will also feature in a Voices of Covid Who Cuts Through & Why? event also featuring Professor Jason Leitch and Mona Siddiqui and hosted by RSE president, Professor Dame Anne Glover, to be held on Thursday December 17 at 2.30pm.