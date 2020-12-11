By George Mair

THEY are Scotland’s majestic peaks which have usually attracted only the most adventurous of mountaineers to tackle them in all weathers.

But a rise in the number of people climbing Scotland’s mountains since lockdown has seen a safety campaign launched to warn people about the extra hazards they pose during the winter season.

#ThinkWINTER will run throughout the season to promote safety awareness for mountaineers and outdoors enthusiasts planning to venture out over the next few months.

Experts say the campaign, now in its third year, is more important than ever, after a noticeable increase in the number of people heading for the hills and mountains this summer.

With foreign travel opportunities still limited due to coronavirus, it is thought likely that many will carry on their new hobby through the winter,domestic Covid restrictions permitting.

The #ThinkWINTER campaign will draw on expert advice from a number of fields to help people get the most out of their winter adventures safely.

Mountaineering Scotland has teamed up with Scottish Mountain Rescue, Mountain Training, Glenmore Lodge, Snowsport Scotland and Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland to reach the widest number of people and activities.

Using traditional and social media, as well as working with outdoor retailers and brands and the tourism industry, the campaign will give access to free expert advice for outdoor activities including hill walking and mountaineering, backcountry skiing, hill-running and mountain biking.

The organisers yesterday emphasised the need for people to prepare properly, and ensure they have the necessary information and equipment.

Advice will include assessing weather conditions, taking into account shorter hours of light at this time of year and making sure mobile phones are kept warm and fully charged.

Stuart Younie, CEO of Mountaineering Scotland, said: “It has been great to see #ThinkWINTER grow over the last three years and 2020 is set to be our biggest campaign yet. We are delighted to be working with so many partner organisations to help get our winter safety messages out there and particularly to all the new people who have been out enjoying the hills since lockdown.

“The winter environment in the hills can provide some amazing experiences, but it can also be unforgiving for those who are not prepared, and we want to make sure people have a great time while keeping themselves and others safe.”

Earlier this year it was revealed that a doubling of visitor numbers to some of Scotland’s most accessible Munros caused unprecedented damage to footpath networks.

Social distancing guidelines introduced during the pandemic has led to people stepping off the side of paths to let others pass – which wrecks the fragile verges and widens the route.

National Trust for Scotland said that damage is most acute at Ben Lomond, which usually sustains 45,000 to 60,000 walkers a year but by mid-October had registered 70,000 visitors.

At Ben Lawers near Loch Tay, which around 30,000 people visit each year, monthly figures recorded after spring lockdown lifted are more than double those seen in 2019.

Damon Powell, chairman of Scottish Mountain Rescue, said: “We are all – new and experienced – finding our visits to the Scottish hills more important than ever this year.

“So, if you are lucky enough to be able to travel to enjoy Scotland’s mountains, when many would say they are at their finest, please do it safely, with the appropriate skills and equipment.”

Shaun Roberts, principal at Glenmore Lodge, sportscotland’s National Outdoor Training Centre, added: “It is critical that you pack the right information as well as the right gear, so make the most of the free resources available as part of your planning.

“Sportscotland’s Scottish Avalanche Information Service will not only provide you with hazard forecasts for your chosen area, but also provides blog posts from the forecaster team.

“Use these alongside the Mountain Weather Information Service and Met Office mountain weather forecasts.”

Snowsport Scotland CEO Trafford Wilson added: “For many snowsports enthusiasts winter is our time – that chance to finally get out and do the sport we love in the Scottish mountains.

“Whilst we love and enjoy these environments, Scotland’s mountains need to be respected and require the right equipment, preparation and skills to ensure everyone’s safety.”