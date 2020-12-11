SCOTS forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with positive Covid-19 cases will only have to do so for 10 days from Monday.

The Scottish Government has announced that the self-isolation period for international travellers and positive contacts will be reduced from the current 14 days to 10 days.

Currently, anyone in Scotland who tests positive for Covid-19 should self-isolate for 10 days but close contacts should quarantine for 14 days.

The move comes after the four UK chief medical officers (CMOs) agreed the latest evidence allows them to be confident that self-isolation of just 10 days will be sufficient to suppress the spread of the virus.

The new rule, which will come into action from Monday, means that anyone who has been contacted through Test and Protect, including through the coronavirus app, or their health board, and told to self-isolate, should do so for 10 days.

A close contact includes members of the same household who test positive for the virus – who will now only need to self-isolate for 10 days.

Anyone who is required to self-isolate after arriving from Scotland from certain overseas countries will also be able to stop self-isolating after 10 days.

Anyone who is a returning traveller or who has been identified as a contact of a case and is on day 11,12,13 or 14 of an existing 14-day isolation period on Monday can end their isolation on Monday .

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Self-isolation, both for contacts identified by Test and Protect and through the foreign travel quarantine requirements, is critical to protecting people and reducing the spread of Covid-19.

“Following their review of the latest evidence and having considered the joint recommendation of UK CMOs from all four nations, we have agreed to reduce the required isolation period from 14 to 10 days.

“While self-isolation may be for a shorter period, it remains vital that everyone who is required to do so remains at their home or other named address for this time. Only by doing this can we break the chain of transmission of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The change to 10 days will also apply in England and Northern Ireland from Monday and it already applies in Wales.

In a joint statement, the four UK CMOs said: “Self-isolation is essential to reducing the spread of Covid as it breaks the chains of transmission.

“After reviewing the evidence, we are now confident that we can reduce the number of days that contacts self-isolate from 14 days to 10 days. People who return from countries which are not on the travel corridor list should also self-isolate for 10 days instead of 14 days.

“People who test positive should continue to self-isolate for 10 days from onset of symptoms or 10 days from point of taking a positive test if asymptomatic. We urge everyone to self-isolate when appropriate, it will save lives.”