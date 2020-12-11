A Scottish charity supporting those affected by alcohol or drug use has revealed 1,680 people had asked for help between March and November, up from 935 in the same period last year.

According to Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs, relatives of people with addiction problems accounted for 34 per cent of the increase, however there was a 244 per cent jump in contacts from people using drugs and alcohol themselves, going from 177 to 609.

In a report published on Friday, the charity revealed the 80 per cent rise in people contacting its drug and alcohol abuse helpline, and warned the stark figures could be caused by people finding it difficult to access support services.

The report, titled ‘Lockdown and beyond’, demonstrates a 122 per cent increase in concerns about alcohol, a 120 per cent increase in concerns about benzodiazepines, and a 42 per cent increase in concerns about cocaine.

The charity has said people seeking support for their own use are resorting to the organisation’s families Helpline as they are unable to reach their own treatment services, or are unable to find out what treatment is available in their own local community.

According to the charity, this is a pattern that has been sustained since March, when lockdown began.

CEO of Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs, Justina Murray, said:

“This has been a difficult year for most people in Scotland, however it has been devastating for families affected by someone else’s alcohol and drug use.

“They have been stuck at home for long periods, having to cope with the impact of increased substance use and relapse.

“For some, this was an existing issue which has become worse, while for other, issues have come to light just because everyone has been at home together, and substance use can no longer be concealed.

Ms Murray added that a lack of support during the pandemic has created challenging situations for many.

She said: “Families have not been able to escape in the usual ways, whether that is going out to work or Uni, meeting up with friends or family, or attending a local support group.

“And there is ongoing difficulty accessing alcohol and drug treatment (and mental health) services, leaving families managing challenging and high risk situations with minimal outside support.

“All of this has taken place largely out of sight and with little recognition of the impact on families’ wellbeing.”

In an open letter featured in the report, one family member, named Karen, thanked the charity for its “amazing support during lockdown” and spoke of her son’s struggle with alcohol addiction while confined to his Edinburgh flat.

She wrote: “You were giving me invaluable support before Lockdown, but you kept me sane once we were confined to our own four walls.

“Our son was confined to his little rented flat in Edinburgh, along with his alcohol addiction and his work. He loves his work, but he also gets very stressed by presentations and reviews which he has to prepare regularly.

“We couldn’t visit him to see with our own eyes how he was, and as he’s never been the best at communicating, I had to rely on him answering his mobile phone to find out how he was. I knew that he was relieving the stress by self-medicating with cider or beer.

“In his mind he was making the required effort by substituting cider for the bottles of wine he’d consumed previously.”

She went on: “My instincts were telling me that my son’s life was in grave danger. What did help immensely was knowing that other mothers and wives were in variations of the same boat, and that our Facilitator had been there and done all that himself.

“The feeling that someone cares and understands all about the nightmare of addiction, and the caring goodie bags sent out by SFAD have been like a cosy blanket on a chilly night.”

