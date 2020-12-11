More than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours, but test positivity remains below five per cent, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister announced that 1,001 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with an additional 31 deaths.

That brings the total number of cases to 104,306.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.6%, down from 4.7% on the previous day.

New figures confirmed 999 people were in hospital - an increase of 15 from yesterday - with 53 in intensive care, marking an increase of one.

The death toll under the new measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 4,070.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde reported 246 cases, Lothian 125, 117 in Ayrshire and Arran and 111 in Grampian.

The remaining cases were spread across the other six mainland health board areas.

Speaking in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said: "In absolute terms, that number is the highest we've had for a little while - the first time in some days that the tally has been over 1000.

"However, just to give a little bit of context, the test positivity is below five per cent, and that's encouraging, because as you will have heard us say previously, five per cent on test positivity is the threshold that the World Health Organisation considers to be the determinant of whether an outbreak is under control or not.

"It is important to hear that number today with that context.

"That said, a number like that is still a reminder that the virus has not gone away, it's still out there, it's still circulating, and very infectious."