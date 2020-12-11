SCOTS across the central belt have been warned not to travel outside their area for Christmas shopping as police warned they would take enforcement action if necessary to stop people flouting restrictions.

Nicola Sturgeon issued the warning as Scotland recorded its highest daily number of new Covid-19 cases for two weeks – with 1,001 positive tests confirmed in the last 24-hour period – the highest daily total since November 26.

Non-essential shops in 11 council areas, including Glasgow, Stirling and West Lothian have been allowed to re-open from 6am today with furster rules eased at 6pm – but as the areas remain in tier 3 of the Scottish Government’s coronavirus framework, people are banned from travelling to and from level 3 areas.

The First Minister warned against people rushing out to the shops and reiterated that people will be breaking the law if they travel from West Lothian to Edinburgh or from Lanarkshire to Glasgow for Christmas shopping.

She said: “I cannot emphasise enough to you today that the very, very last thing we want to see is overcrowding in or around shops and shopping centres.”

The First Minister urged people to wait “a day or two” before shopping or to order online.

Ms Sturgeon added: “For example, you should not travel to Edinburgh or Glasgow from outside these local authority areas, even for Christmas shopping.”

Police Scotland’s chief constable, Iain Livingstone, reiterated that officers will not be setting up road blocks on local authority boundaries.

He said: “Apart from legitimate exemptions, we should not be travelling in or out of level 3 areas.

“I have consistently said that I do not consider it appropriate or proportionate for police officers to set up road blocks or routinely stop vehicles simply to enforce travel restrictions.

“However, where breaches do come to our attention, officers will continue to respond with good sense, exercise discretion and of course, take enforcement action when required.

“I can assure you there will be dedicated, visible and pro-active patrols and operations across all our roads, the length and breadth of Scotland to ensure vehicles and drivers are in a fit condition to drive.”

Mr Livingstone added: “We have issued, I think, almost 90 fixed penalty notices in regard to breaches of travel restrictions.

“That underlines that when enforcement action is required, Police Scotland will take that enforcement action – but our starting point is always to encourage people to do the right thing.”

The First Minister warned that “progress against this virus can go into reverse very quickly if we don’t continue to take care” and she warned shoppers to be careful.

She added: “If you do go to the shops and you find the one you want to go to is crowded, perhaps come away and go to another one and come back later.

“And all of us – wherever we live – should be trying to shop locally. By doing that, we can also help to support businesses and jobs in our local area.

“If you do go shopping, please go on your own – or in as small a group as possible. Or order online, if you can, that way you can still get your shopping done, you can still support the retail sector, but you are avoiding spaces that might be busy or crowded.

“Be patient if you have to wait, many shops will be asking you to que and limiting the numbers going in.”