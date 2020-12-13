SCOTRAIL will from today run a revised timetable to take account of reduced demand.

It comes as the Scottish Government has lifted travel bans from December 23 to 27, with households being allowed to form “bubbles” on Christmas Day.

There will also be no services running on Christmas Day, and several servics will run less frequent throughout the period.

Journeys between Glasgow and Edinburgh will also be running every 30 minutes, instead of 15 minutes under the previous timetable.

According to ScotRail, the number of customers travelling on their services have dropped by around 85% compared to the same time last year, adding they “have reduced some services to better match demand”.

“We will continue to operate around 80% of services”.

Travellers are being urged to check their journey 24 hours before you travel – with full live details available on the ScotRail website.

The new timetable goes live this coming Sunday.



Commenting on the changes, David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “Throughout the pandemic, everyone across Scotland’s Railway has worked tirelessly to deliver a robust and reliable timetable, with services across the country keeping key workers moving.

“This revised timetable allows us to continue delivering that reliable and vital rail service, but better reflects the reduced demand and changing nature of travel in Scotland and the need to ensure value for taxpayer money.

“Fewer people are travelling during the morning and evening peaks because of more flexible work arrangements.

"Our targeted approach will deliver more than enough seats to allow customers to travel safely.

“Our staff have done a fantastic job in an unprecedented environment for the rail industry.

"This revised timetable will mean we are better placed to manage any reduction in staff availability due to coronavirus restrictions.”