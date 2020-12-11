MPS will not receive a payrise this year due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) has issued a notice to all parliamentarians about its decision today.

The body, which regulates MPs expenses and pay, stated that it would be unfair to increase wages at a time of economic turmoil as it would not reflect the economic challenges being faced by their constituents. 

Currently MPs receive £81,932 a year as a basic wage, with those who are chairs of select committees receiving an additional £16,422. 

The Prime Minister can take an additional £54,000 on top of his MPs salary, as well as havign the use of 10 Downing Street accomodation, and a chauffeur-driven car. 

Richard Loyd, IPSA's interim chairman, said: "The unprecedented impact of the Covid pandemic has had an unexpected, but different, effect on public and private sector earnings.

"It is clear that applying the forthcoming official statistic for public sector earnings growth would result in a salary increase for MPs that would be inconsistent with the wider economic data and would not reflect the reality that many constituents are facing this year." 
 