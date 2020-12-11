A North Ayrshire secondary has closed for the rest of the year after multiple coronavirus cases.

Pupils and staff at St Matthew's Academy in Saltcoats will not return to the school until January 2021 after a series of positive COVID-19 tests.

A letter seen by the Herald states the decision was made jointly by North Ayrshire Council and the Ayrshire and Arran Health Protection Team.

During the closure 'enhanced cleaning' will take place in the school building to prepare for staff and pupils returning on January 6, 2021.

From Monday, December 14, remote learning will be in place until the end of term on Wednesday, December 23.

On Wednesday, December 9, staff and pupils were told not to come in if they had any symptoms of a chest cold to try and reduce the spread of the virus.

The academy, which has pupils from across North Ayrshire including Irvine, Largs, Dalry and the Three Towns of Ardrossan, Saltcoats and Stevenston has been plagued by outbreaks since August.

Several parents contacted our sister title, the Ardrossan Herald, concerned by the large numbers of pupils being told to self-isolate.

The Scottish Government announced today that self-isolation periods were being reduced from 14 days to 10 days, meaning anyone being asked to self-isolate after Monday, December 14, would have to be in isolation over Christmas and be unable to make use of the relaxed restrictions over the festive period without breaking the rules.