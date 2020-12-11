One neighbourhood in Scotland had 103 cases of Covid-19 in the last week.
The latest weekly coronavirus figures have been released, highlighting hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.
Scotland had 5,623 positive cases between December 2 and December 8, which was 102.9 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 5%.
Garelochhead, near Faslane, in Argyle and Bute had 103 cases of coronavirus - almost three times more than anywhere else in the country.
The council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 926 positive cases which works out at 146.3 per 100,000 people.
However, the area with the most Covid cases per 100,00 population was Clackmannanshire with 182.4.
Out of the top 100 places, 23 were from Glasgow, 12 were from North Lanarkshire and the rest were spread out across Scotland.
Only Orkney and Shetland in Scotland had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven day period.
