SCOTTISH Labour leader Richard Leonard has been told to correct the Holyrood official record after being accused of giving a false statement at First Minister’s Questions.

The SNP leader of Edinburgh City Council, Adam McVey, has called out Mr Leonard after the Labour leader pressed Nicola Sturgeon on the justification for the capital remaining in tier 3 of the Scottish Government’s Coid-19 framework.

During the debate, Mr Leonard said he was quoting from an emergency motion Mr McVey was set to table amid the row.

Mr Leonard said: “We know that public health officials briefed the leadership and chief executive of the City of Edinburgh Council that the city should be moved to level 2.

“That is not just hearsay—that is what is stated in an emergency motion that is being moved by the Scottish National Party leader of the council this afternoon. Why did the First Minister and her Cabinet vote to overturn that advice?”

He added that “the Deputy First Minister indicated to the city’s council and to the local business community that Edinburgh would move down to level 2”, adding that “businesses, workers and communities in Edinburgh feel badly let down”.

Responding later at First Minister’s Questions to Mr Leonard’s Labour colleague and Edinburgh Southern MSP, Daniel Johnson, Ms Sturgeon insisted that “at no time was the City of Edinburgh Council told that Edinburgh was going into level 2 this week”.

Mr McVey’s emergency motion, which was unanimously approved by all councillors, states that “the leader and the chief executive have met with public health officials and the Deputy First Minister weekly and have consistently made Edinburgh’s case for the least restrictive level.

It makes no mention of Mr Leonard’s claim that Mr Swinney had told council leaders the city would be moved into tier 2.

Mr McVey has now called on the Mr Leonard to correct the official record, but a Labour insider has suggested the SNP council leader’s intervention has come after he “has got into trouble with his political masters” after speaking out.

Mr McVey said that the claim Mr Swinney told him Edinburgh would be downgraded before a last-minute change of heart “isn’t true”, adding that “I’ve never said that”.

He added: “You stated public health officials told me we’d move to level 2 - this isn’t true and I’ve never said that.

“As I informed my council, they (unusually) didn’t give me an indication beforehand of what their recommendation to cabinet would be. The DFM informed me afterwards.

“Can you correct the record urgently please? This is serious and we’re all trying to work as hard as we can to protect public health, businesses and jobs.”

It is thought that Mr Leonard stands by what he stated at First Minister’s Questions.

A Scottish Labour source said: "John Swinney was clearly rattled in the chamber when Richard Leonard called him out - and now Adam McVey has got into trouble with his political masters.

“McVey needs to decide if his job is standing up for the SNP leadership, or standing up for the city of Edinburgh he is elected to represent."