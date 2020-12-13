MSPS have been warned that Scotland could be “left behind” in kickstarting a green transport revolution unless plans are made more ambitious.

The Scottish Government has set out its draft infrastructure investment plan for 2021‑2022 to 2025‑2026 to enable “inclusive, net zero and sustainable growth”.

But shared transport charity, Collaborative Mobility UK (CoMoUK), said that although proposals set out by the Scottish Government are welcome, more investment is needed in shared transport and green-friendly mobility hubs.

Responding to the government’s public consultation, CoMoUK has raised concerns about the lack of new, additional funding for low carbon transport and warned against a move towards more high carbon spending.

The group has also appealed for changes in behaviour brought on by the pandemic should be embraced in order to promote sustainable alternatives to transport.

But the charity has welcomed the strategy’s inclusion of the environmental impact of infrastructural investment and the contribution towards emissions reduction targets.

Shared transport and mobility hubs can help achieve net zero carbon emissions by helping people to use transport without the need to own it - shifting to services such as car clubs and bike share schemes which have a lower impact on the environment and transport infrastructure.

Mobility hubs create space designed specifically where public transport options sit alongside active and shared transport modes.

The German city of Bremen created 10hubs in 2003, which has now grown to more than 30 across the city.

Lorna Finlayson, Scotland director for CoMoUK, said: “Shared transport and mobility hubs can play a critical role in enabling people to travel sustainably and in particular to not own a car, which in turn will be key to achieving the Scottish Government’s ambitious target of net zero by 2045.

“Mobility hubs are already commonplace in Europe and North America, and research has found that the hubs have had positive environmental impacts.”

She added: “We must not get left behind here in Scotland. Mobility hubs should be part of our current and future infrastructure plans.

“They are an example of climate resilient infrastructure and offer a low-cost approach for delivering both a green recovery and a wellbeing economy.

“The Scottish Government can seize this opportunity and invest in climate resilient infrastructure to drive a green recovery.”

The Scottish Greens have also called for more ambition form ministers – pointing to free public transport to be provided.

Scottish Greens transport spokesperson, John Finnie, said: “Transport emissions have been rising in Scotland, playing a significant part in the Scottish Government’s ongoing failure to meet its greenhouse gas targets.

“Making public transport a practical option people is key to helping people change how they travel. Our free bus travel for under-19s policy, which will come into effect next year, will be transformational for young people and their families, but it’s vital that we don’t stop with under-19s.

“Greens have already called for the Scottish Government to up its ambition and make free bus travel available to every young person and we believe that Scotland should be working toward free public transport for all in the years ahead, all as part of integrated public owned and run transport system in which hubs will be key.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Enabling the transition to net zero is a core theme of the draft infrastructure investment plan. We are offering a robust pipeline of work that will help stimulate a green recovery – with more than £8 billion to support environmental sustainability and the transition to net zero emissions over the next five years.

“We are committed to supporting the transformation of transport through our investments. We will invest over £500 million over five years for large scale, transformational active travel infrastructure projects, access to bikes and behaviour change schemes.

“The plan includes our £500 million Programme for Government commitment to improve bus priority infrastructure to tackle the impacts of congestion on bus services, making journey times shorter and services more reliable.

"In addition, the Low Carbon Travel and Transport Challenge fund supports creation low carbon and active travel hubs. Through the fund, the Scottish Government and ERDF have provided £21 million in funding to support investment in hubs across the country.”