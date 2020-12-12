Lorraine Kelly has slammed celebrities who have broken coronavirus rules.

Sharing a festive message with television viewers, the TV star was standing in as the host of Channel 4's The Last Leg when she made the comments as part of a mock-up of the Queen's Christmas address.

She praised the efforts of people across the UK during the last few months, but said famous faces who have flouted the rules can “go f*** yourself”.

The Scot told viewers: “After a year of lockdowns, tiers and self-isolation, let’s do whatever we can to make sure one day, we can all come together.”

Kelly, 61, added: “To all of us who sacrificed so much this year, I wish you a very merry Christmas and a prosperous 2021.

“Unless, of course, you are a celebrity who broke the rules of lockdown.

“In that case, you can go f*** yourself.”

Her comments come amid several apologies from celebrities who have admitted breaking rules in the last few weeks.

Singer Rita Ora publicly apologised last month for celebrating her 30th birthday at a party with friends.

And on Thursday, Sky News confirmed presenter Kay Burley has been suspended for six months after she broke Covid-19 rules while celebrating her 60th birthday.

Kelly was presenting The Last Leg while its usual host Adam Hills quarantines in Australia ahead of visiting his family over Christmas.

While appearing on the programme, she also criticised Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

He appeared to get emotional about the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

Kelly labelled it as a “less than convincing performance of the role of overly emotional minister”.

She added: “I was watching that and I was not convinced.”

Kelly said he looked like he was trying to pull hair out of his nose in an effort to make himself cry.