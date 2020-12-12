Police in Glasgow have reaffirmed a warning to fans planning to attend a protest at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Plans for the demonstration at the club were shared on social media by a fan group earlier this week, promising a "Covid compliant" organised protest to "convey the concerns of the fans to the Club."

Those attending have been urged to not travel from outside of Glasgow, make wear a facemask at all times, and adhere to social distancing.

But officers have reaffirmed their stance on the protest in Glasgow, which is now in Level 3 of the country's coronavirus tier system, and say they will use enforcement if necessary.

Sharing a statement to their Twitter feed today, superintendent Stevie Dolan of Greater Glasgow Division said: "We are aware of a planned protest at Celtic Park which is due to take place on Sunday, December 13, and an appropriate policing plan will be in place.

"The Scottish Government strongly advise against protests in areas under Level 3 restrictions.

"We would urge people to follow this guidance and find alternative ways to protest, such as online, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus."

He added: "We understand people may still want to make their voices heard, but they must do so lawfully and peacefully.

"Our response will be measured and appropriate but we will use enforcement where required."

In a statement released on the organiser's website, they said: "We have liaised with the Club and with the police and we are now calling on those fans who wish to protest to come to The Celtic Way on Sunday 13th December at 1pm and at no other time.

"We recognise that there will be mixed feelings on this but please be assured that our aim is to ensure that the Celtic support can express their views safely and to avoid spontaneous demonstrations in which our fans are vulnerable to arrest or becoming ill."

But on Thursday, bosses at Celtic discouraged the socially-distanced protest from going ahead.

In a statement they said: "Following the announcement of a proposed gathering at Celtic Park this Sunday, December 13, ahead of our league game against Kilmarnock, the Club fully understands the concern and frustration amongst supporters following recent results and performances, but clearly, we do not believe staging an event of this kind is in the best interests of supporters, the team or the Club in general, particularly just prior to the match.

"For important clarification, in the present circumstances and given the health risk of gatherings of any kind, the Club has not agreed to any gathering taking place. Celtic Football Club is not involved in the organisation of the proposed gathering.

"The Club is also duty-bound to point out that it has received legal and safety advice indicating that, if strict social distancing and applicable Scottish Guidance are not implemented, any such gathering would breach current legislation – something the Club would wish all supporters to be aware of.

"As is always the case, the Club is, of course, happy to engage with supporters and supporter groups to understand and discuss concerns, and the Club encourages supporters to raise their concerns with the Club directly. Indeed, following a recent request, we look forward to meeting The Celtic Trust next week."