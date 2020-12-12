Scotland has been thrust into the international spotlight - for its fleet of gritters.

People across the world have taken notice of our "incredible" snowfleet, and the hilarious names that go with them.

Names range from Gritty Gritty Bang Bang to Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie, to Chilly Connolly and Fred - and some people cannot believe the names are real.

A Twitter user in California shared an image of our impressive fleet, and her tweet has so far reached almost 50,000 retweets and more than 200,000 likes since being posted yesterday

Jackie Sojico wrote: "I just learned that Scotland names their entire snowplow fleet and the names are incredible."

I just learned that Scotland names their entire snowplow fleet and the names are incredible pic.twitter.com/e6FBBtCbao — Jackie Sojico (@jackiesojico) December 11, 2020

And people from across the world have jumped on the message to share their thoughts.

One could not quite believe it was real, and wrote: "I can't believe you went through all the effort to make this fake map and these fake names for a good tweet because this can't be real..."

Another wrote: "I think it’s pretty clear by now that Scotland is the comedy king of the world."

And a third said: "So many questions. 1. Who gets to pick the names? They're so fun. 2) is that the whole fleet? I feel like that # of plows is needed for just my village in VT! 3) why can't we be as cool as Scotland?"

Fans of the fleet can track their favourite names using an interactive map.

Here's the full list of names in this year's fleet:

Amber Snowy

Arctic Angel

BFG Big Friendly Gritter

Blizzard Bear

Chilly Connolly

Darth Spreader

David Plowie

For Your Ice Only

Fred

Gangsta Granny Gritter

Grit A Bit

Grit Expectations

Gritallica

Gritney Spears

Gritter Bug

Grittest Hits

Grittie McVittie

Grittle Mix

Gritty Gonzales

Gritty Gritty Bang Bang

Han Snow-lo

I Want To Break Freeze

Ice Breaker

Ice Destroyer

Ice Queen

Jeremy Brine

Lew-Ice Capaldi

Licence To Chill

Luke Snowalker

Meltin' John

Mr Plow

Mrs Gritter

My Name’5 Doddie

Nitty McGritty

Penelope Gritstop

Plougher O’Scotland

Polar Bear Explorer

Polar Patroller

Ready Spready Go

Rumble

Salty

Sandy The Solway Salter

Scotland’s Bravest Gritter

Sir Andy Flurry

Sir Grits A Lot

Sir Salter Scott

Slippy McGritty

Snow Bother

Snow Destroyer

Snow Dozer

Snow Trooper

Snowball

Snowbegone Kenobi

Snowkemon Go

Sophie Salt

Spready Mercury

Sprinkebell

Sprinkles

The Golden Great Gritter

The Grittest Snowman

The Incredible Ice Bear

The Snow Buster

The Snow Solution

The Winter Explorer

True Gritter

Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie