Easing lockdown restrictions over Christmas is a "mistake" which will have "consequences", a Scots public health expert has said.

Professor Linda Bauld of the University of Edinburgh said she was concerned about people travelling from areas with high infections to parts of the country with lower prevalence of the virus.

People across Scotland will be able to meet with three other households across five days in the festive period as part of a Christmas bubble plan agreed between the UK Government and devolved administrations.

READ MORE: Christmas shoppers told not to flout travel ban as police issue fines

“From a public health perspective, I have to be perfectly honest, I think this is a mistake," Professor Bauld told BBC Breakfast.

“I think people have to think very carefully whether they can see loved ones outside, or do it in a very modest way.

“I’m also concerned about the travel, people going from high to low-prevalence areas.

“I think it’s going to have consequences.”

However, Prof Bauld added if the Government reneged on the pledge then trust in politicians could erode further.

She went on: “I completely understand why governments are doing that. Behaviourally people are fed up.

“If you’re meeting people indoors from other households, there’s poor ventilation, maybe older family members are in those bubbles, unfortunately because the virus hasn’t been eliminated… I think that means the Christmas period is a risk.”

READ MORE: Lorraine Kelly condemns celebs breaking lockdown

Just because people can meet up, it does not mean they should, according to Independent Sage.

Independent Sage is also calling for a pandemic fuel allowance so people can keep their homes ventilated while at the same time turning up the heating to stay warm.

Professor Stephen Reicher, of the University of St Andrews, said: “Right now we are heading towards disaster.

“Given high levels of infection across the country and the increasing levels in some areas (such as London) it is inevitable that if we all do choose to meet up over Christmas then we will pay the price in the new year.”