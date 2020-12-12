It has been one year since the 2019 general election, and the polls have most certainly changed.
Boris Johnson has seen his party's poll lead drop from double-digits to level-pegging with Labour in the 12 months since the election.
The Conservatives had opened up a large gap in the polls by the end of 2019.
READ MORE: Map shows how every Scottish constituency voted in 2019 general election
But now, the latest polls show both the Conservatives and Labour in a statistical tie of around 37% to 39%.
Last year, the SNP unseated Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson in Dunbartonshire East and made gains at the expense of both the Conservatives and Labour.
The SNP left the election with 48 of Scotland's 52 seats, with the Conservatives on six, Liberal Democrats on four and Labour on one.
Has your vote changed since last year's election?
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment