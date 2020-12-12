The owners of a popular Scots wedding venue have had to close their doors "for the foreseeable future" after a deliberate fire on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the Hazlehead Park Cafe in Aberdeen at around 9.20pm last night after the blaze took hold of the building.

Police say the wilful fire has "extensively damaged" the building, and owners confirmed the news with a heavy hear this morning.

In a statement to their customers, they wrote: "It’s with a heavy heart that we can confirm that there was a devastating fire at the Hazlehead Park Cafe last night.

"Thankfully nobody has been hurt, but until the extent of the damage is fully assessed, our doors will be closed for the foreseeable future.

"Thank you so much to the brave fire teams that extinguished the fires... grateful as always to our amazing emergency services."

Police are carrying out enquiries in the area and checking CCTV, and are looking to speak to anyone who was in the park last night.

Detective Constable Alan Gordon, Aberdeen CID, said: "The park is a popular place and well used by dog walkers and people out for a stroll or run.

"I would like to hear from anyone who was in the park between 7pm and 9.20pm last night who may have seen people hanging about the café or acting suspiciously nearby.

"If you have any information that may assist our investigation, please call Aberdeen CID via 101 quoting reference number 3460 of 11 December, 2020.

"Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."