A number of residents have died at a Scots care home amid a cluster of almost 50 cases.
A total of 26 residents and 22 staff members associated with Lomond Court Care Home in Glenrothes have tested positive for Covid-19.
The local health board confirmed on Friday that there has been loss of life connected to the cluster.
NHS Fife said they were unable to release any further information on the number, but say it is less than five.
Visiting and new admissions have been suspended at the home while teams work to reduce further transmission.
A statement from the health board reads: "NHS Fife can confirm that 26 residents and 22 staff associated with Lomond Court Care Home in Glenrothes have tested positive for COVID-19.
"Sadly, there has been loss of life connected to the cluster.
"Our thoughts are with the bereaved at this time.
"NHS Fife’s Health Protection Team and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership are working alongside Fife Council’s Environmental Health Service to support to the management of the care home and help reduce further transmission of the virus."
