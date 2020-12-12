Drivers have been told they face a diversion of almost 40 miles while an emergency drill takes place on a major Scots bridge tonight.

The Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge will be closed to traffic from 10pm tonight until 8am tomorrow.

Anyone looking to travel between Edinburgh and Fife using this bridge will be diverted via the Kincardine Bridge.

READ MORE: Disbelief as Queensferry Crossing forced to shut yet again despite new ice sensors

BEAR Scotland said the closure was to test protocol for implementing an emergency diversion via the Forth Road Bridge in the event of closure of the Queensferry Crossing.

Transport teams estimate the closure will add around 36 miles to journeys.

The west footpath on the Forth Road Bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “The purpose of this closure is to test how long it will take to implement an emergency diversion via the Forth Road Bridge in the event that the Queensferry Crossing has to be closed to traffic.

“This is a complex process involving removing roadside barriers and laying a large number of cones and signs, so we need to carry out a trial in order to measure precisely how long it will take and refine our procedures. This will allow us to implement a diversion as quickly and efficiently as possible when required.

“It has always been our intention to use the Forth Road Bridge as an emergency diversion route once its full capacity is available. We’ve been working with Police Scotland and our traffic management contractors to plan this test for some time.

READ MORE: Plan to re-open Forth Road Bridge to cars in row over Queensferry Crossing ice fall closure

“Ongoing work to replace the main expansion joints on the Forth Road Bridge means that it is not yet available, however work on the southbound carriageway is expected to be completed within the next few weeks.

“On this occasion we’ll therefore just be testing how long it takes to open up the diversion and close it again, without directing any traffic over the Forth Road Bridge. A further trial with traffic diverted over the Forth Road Bridge will be carried out later this winter.

“I’d like to thank bridge users in advance for their patience and understanding. We’ve scheduled this closure overnight in order to minimise disruption, however our advice if you do need to travel at this time is to plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey.”