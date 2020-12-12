A further 39 people have died from coronavirus in Scotland.
Daily figures released by the Scottish Government revealed the daily death toll has risen to 4109 since the pandemic began.
In the last 24 hours, 1064 people have tested positive, pushing the total number of positive cases to 105,370.
The majority of cases were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, which saw 296 new infections recorded.
A further 151 were reported in Lanarkshire, 143 in Lothian and 104 in Fife.
READ MORE: Scots expert says lockdown ease over Christmas is a 'mistake' and will have 'consequences'
As of midnight last night, 994 people were in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19. 52 people were in intensive care.
The figures come on the first full day of Level 3 restrictions for much of Scotland's Central Belt, after several weeks in the country's toughest tier.
Areas including Glasgow, Lanarkshire and parts of Ayrshire have been in Level 4 of the country's tier system since the end of November, and today marks the first full day of restriction relaxation.
Non-essential shops and hospitality venues can once again open their doors, just two weeks before Christmas.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.