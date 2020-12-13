In a hastily devised studio, with a battered RAC roadmap of Scotland to hand and an imaginary tourist in the back seat, John Harbour sets off on his extraordinary journey around the country.

He travels the length and breadth of Scotland without leaving the comfort of his home, following the twists and turns of the road, describing the view, pointing out the sights, telling stories and weaving an image of the real thing.

“It’s like there are people in the back of the car and we’re just chatting,” he says. “I tell them we’re crossing the Forth Road Bridge, we’re coming into Fife and then we’re going to turn right to head for St. Andrews.

“I tell a story. People seem to love it.”

Since its launch, his Exclusive Scottish Visits podcast has attracted more than 6000 unique downloads. It’s so popular that he has branched out even further, creating online videos and events which keep Scotland’s profile as a tourist destination at the front of potential visitors’ minds.

He is just one of a growing number of professional tour guides who, when confronted with empty diaries, set about learning new technical skills and fresh ways to share Scotland with a global ‘at home’ audience.

The result has been a boom in Scottish tourism-related podcasts and virtual tours, live Facebook streams – one of which regularly attracts well over 10,000 viewers and won a coveted European award - Instagram stories, blogs and web events. All devised by professional tour guides who would normally have spent summer showcasing the nation in person but who have found fresh talents as on-screen presenters, online storytellers and filmmakers.

According to national tourism body VisitScotland, their transformation into stars of the web is playing a crucial part in extending a warm digital Scottish welcome to prospective visitors, helping to keep the country at the forefront of minds for when people can once again travel.

While those who can still provide COVID-19-safe tours are also key to projecting Scotland as a visitor-friendly destination.

“Tour Guides provide advice on the local area and other hidden gems that visitors today are seeking in their pursuit of “transformational tourism”,” says one VisitScotland report.

“In the time of COVID-19, guided tours also deliver a connection and sense of human-ness that people are seeking.

“It is however the knowledge, stories and depth that a tour provides that ensures the connection of people and destination can be made. It is this emotional connection that the visitor takes away.”

Guides like John, a former Royal Navy Commander and whisky ambassador who typically runs guided tours for small groups in his plush V Class Mercedes, were among the hardest hit as the pandemic struck. Travel restrictions means work has barely picked up since.

Ironically, it came after one of his busiest years, as Scotland’s status as a tourist destination reached a new peak.

“I had a full order book but when COVID-19 hit it collapsed overnight,” he says. “I organise everything for my tours, including trains, ferries and accommodation. The biggest problem was unravelling all of that.”

Then, with not much else to do, he decided to explore podcasting and the idea of taking listeners on a virtual road trip. “I thought if people can’t come to Scotland, then I’d take Scotland to the world,” he explains.

From losing all his bookings this year, he’s now picking up new ones for 2021 on the back of an online presence which has expanded into Facebook live videos, YouTube uploads and online events which have included a whisky and chocolate tasting.

“I’m starting to recoup some of what I’ve spent on equipment and I’m getting inquiries on the back of it all,” he says. “I’m now hugely optimistic for next year.”

In Edinburgh, fellow Blue Badge tour guides Mike Turpie of Piping Scot Tours and Joe Harrower, who runs Scotland With Joe, have also discovered hidden talents and a new way of sharing Scotland’s scenery and stories.

Their Facebook live virtual tours of Edinburgh sometimes attract as many as 13,000 viewers from as far as Buenos Aires, New Zealand, the USA and India.

The pair’s friendly banter, knack for storytelling, and exploration of places off the beaten track have earned them a European Green Microphone Award for responsible and sustainable tourism, and fans in places they never realised they could reach.

“I started going out holding my phone and doing a selfie video talking through it and posting it on Facebook,” says Mike.

“At first there were just 20 or 30 friends watching. Then I hooked up with Joe, we upped the technology and it took off. We get 13,000 people watching. It’s phenomenal.

“People say it’s bringing them closer to a place they would love to visit or have visited in the past, and others who planned a visit but due to COVID-19 have had to cancel.

“There is something about it being live, people feel they are there, there’s interaction, people ask questions. It’s fantastic.”

They have recently been exploring new platforms in India, with hopes to bespoke and private virtual tours for the market there.

“It has given us a boost when we’re not able to work. It’s evolving all the time,” adds Mike.

“It’s promoting Scotland and getting people interested in coming here. We’re showing Scotland is open and we’re answering a need.”

Others have found their own unique ways to cater for real and virtual tourists. Linlithgow-based Mary’s Meanders specialised in Outlander tours and has now created virtual tours including a Scottish Road Trip in a box with Scottish snacks to indulge in while listening to an audio guide to Scotland.

While Airts and Pairts, based in Nairn, created Bubble Tours, private, bespoke tours for members of one household that have continued beyond summer to become a regular offering alongside their virtual tours and blog.

Alasdair Northrop, a Blue Badge guide and spokesman for The Scottish Tourist Guide Association, said members have tried to come up with new ways to keep Scotland in tourists’ minds, but the Covid crisis had hit hard.

“Many have been very innovative in an attempt to earn some income though it is nothing like they would have earned.

“Some of us – including me - have been lucky enough to receive Government financial support but some have slipped through the system.”

He created a virtual tour of Scotland using some of the thousands of photographs he’s amassed in his role as a tour guide. He’s also worked with singer Bruce Davies, whose entertainment work was also lost due to Covid, to create a performance which achieved viewers from around the world.

The Association has more than 500 members of which 300 are Blue Badge Guides, specially qualified to guide guests anywhere in Scotland. There are also 150 Green Badge guides who are qualified to guide in regions such as the Orkneys, Shetland, the Western Isles and the Northern Highlands, and Yellow Badge guides qualified for specific routes or venues.

Green badge guide Laurie Goodlad has developed her Shetland With Laurie podcast, Patreon site and blog during lockdown, reaching countless new potential visitors.

“People are looking for the human touch,” she says. “If they feel that they have got a connection with the person as well as a place, it really helps.

“Covid has forced me to think about ways that I could broaden my reach, and hopefully it’ll make people think differently about how they travel.

“I hope we’ll see less of tourists bagging as many places as possible in a short time and instead slowing down and thinking about the impact their travel has on small communities and maybe spend more time getting under the skin of them.”