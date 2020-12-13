THERE is barely a sector in Scotland that has not suffered terribly as a result of the pandemic.

Sport is no different and while its importance is way down the pecking order when you are talking about people’s lives, it is certainly a significant part of Scottish society.

It is no secret how badly many, if not all, sports have struggled over the past nine months. From crowds being banned from stadiums to indoor arenas being closed, there has been no shortage of problems when it comes to sports trying to survive.

Recent weeks have brought good news though, with a number of financial packages being announced to aid various sports as they try to come out the other side of this pandemic.

The latest boost was last week’s announcement from the Scottish Government of a £55 million package: £30m will go to football in a combination of grants and low-interest loans, rugby will get £20m, ice-rinks and horse-racing will get £2m each, while the remaining £1m will be distributed amongst a number of other sports.

Clearly, the news is welcome. That football has received the lion’s share of the hand-outs is understandable; it is by far the biggest sport in the country and attracts the largest audience by some distance.

However, it is also vital that smaller sports are not forgotten. There are dozens of sports across Scotland which will have seen their income decimated this year and while they may not attract the spotlight in the way football does, that is not to say they are any less valuable to society.

The postponement of the Olympics this year has meant a number of sports that receive coverage only every four years have once again been deprived of attention and so, added to the financial hardship, are not in a good place.

While football is deserving of considerable help during this tumultuous time, it should not receive the majority of the money at the expense of some of Scotland’s smaller sports, which provide many opportunities for children and adults alike.

The pandemic has caused untold damage to a whole range of sectors across the world and it is impossible to entirely mitigate the damage done to them all.

It is hugely important that football is helped, with smaller clubs in particular receiving assistance to ensure they do not fold.

But it is equally vital to ensure small clubs in minority sports do not struggle so badly they are forced to close for good.

AND ANOTHER THING

THE Olympic programme has evolved significantly since the first Games were held in 1896.

Back then, there were only nine sports on the programme, compared to the 33 that will be included in the Tokyo Games next summer.

In the 19th century, the thought of many of the sports which are now mainstays of the Olympic programme being included would have been far-fetched but it is the latest development that is the biggest departure from what are traditionally considered Olympic sports.

Last week, the IOC announced that breaking, which is a competitive form of breakdancing, will be included in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. It is the latest inclusion in what has been a steadily expanding programme, in addition to the new recruits for Tokyo’s Games of baseball and softball, karate, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing.

For some, the inclusion of a sport like breaking will be hugely exciting and proves the IOC’s commitment to focusing on youth.

However, for sports which have missed out at the expense of breaking, last week’s announcement will come as a bitter blow.

Squash is one sport which will feel extremely hard done by. It has been campaigning to gain inclusion in the Games for some time, but this latest decision is another slap in the face.

Squash legend Michelle Martin did not mince her words when commenting on the decision.

“It’s… making a mockery of what the Olympics is,” the Australian said. “The Olympics has lost what it was. Yes they’re trying to move with the times but it’s creating a mockery of the thing.”

I’m all for the Olympics evolving to ensure it is does not become out-dated in what is an extremely competitive sporting landscape. But there are limits and, for me, there are far more worthy sports that deserve inclusion.

The likes of cross-country running made a strong case to be added to Paris 2024, and it is hard to argue that breaking has a wider global appeal, or similar levels of accessibility to cross-country running.

As important as it is to ensure the Olympics remain up-to-date, there is also the important issue of credibility at stake. That the discussion for new sports now also seriously includes e-sports suggests the IOC has long forgotten just how important credibility is.

Maybe I will be proven wrong and breaking will be an exciting addition. I just hope the IOC don’t go so far in their desire to appeal to the youth that they lose the essence of the Olympics entirely.