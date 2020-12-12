Anti-lockdown protesters have gathered outside Bute House to campaign against vaccines and Covid restrictions.
Members of 'Scotland Against Lockdown' marched to the First Minister's Edinburgh residence on Saturday.
Organisers say today's march is in an effort to say "NO to Lockdown and NO to Compulsory Vaccines."
A heavy police presence has been spotted in the area, with officers standing at the front door of Nicola Sturgeon's home.
Many of those gathered do not appear to be wearing masks or social distancing.
A statement from the group on their Facebook page read: "ITS YOUR TIME TO STAND UP FOR YOUR RIGHTS, YOUR DIGNITY, YOUR FREEDOM AND YOUR CHILDREN’S FUTURE!
"ONLY TOGETHER DO WE HAVE A CHANCE TO STOP THIS TYRANNY, AND MASS VACCINATION PROGRAMME GETTING ROLLED OUT IN SCOTLAND."
