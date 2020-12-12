Anti-lockdown protesters have gathered outside Bute House to campaign against vaccines and Covid restrictions.

Members of 'Scotland Against Lockdown' marched to the First Minister's Edinburgh residence on Saturday.

Organisers say today's march is in an effort to say "NO to Lockdown and NO to Compulsory Vaccines."

HeraldScotland: Police push back an anti-lockdown protester away from the steps of Bute House in Charlotte Square, Edinburgh. Picture: PAPolice push back an anti-lockdown protester away from the steps of Bute House in Charlotte Square, Edinburgh. Picture: PA

A heavy police presence has been spotted in the area, with officers standing at the front door of Nicola Sturgeon's home. 

HeraldScotland: Anti-lockdown protesters during a march through Edinburgh city centre from the Scottish Parliament to Bute House. Pic: PAAnti-lockdown protesters during a march through Edinburgh city centre from the Scottish Parliament to Bute House. Pic: PA

Many of those gathered do not appear to be wearing masks or social distancing.

HeraldScotland: Anti-lockdown protesters outside Bute House in Charlotte Square, Edinburgh. Pic: PAAnti-lockdown protesters outside Bute House in Charlotte Square, Edinburgh. Pic: PA

A statement from the group on their Facebook page read: "ITS YOUR TIME TO STAND UP FOR YOUR RIGHTS, YOUR DIGNITY, YOUR FREEDOM AND YOUR CHILDREN’S FUTURE!

"ONLY TOGETHER DO WE HAVE A CHANCE TO STOP THIS TYRANNY, AND MASS VACCINATION PROGRAMME GETTING ROLLED OUT IN SCOTLAND."

