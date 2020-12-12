Scotland’s Sikh community is joining other protests around the world tomorrow morning (Sunday) to highlight the plight of India’s farmers.

The farmers say new laws removing Government subsidies will destroy their livelihood and allow large, private companies to enter and exploit the entire agriculture sector.

India is the world's largest exporter of spices, providing about 68% of global consumption. It is also the leading exporter of Basmati rice and producer of cotton.

The UK is among the top 10 importers of Indian spices.

A convoy of cars will leave Glasgow at 10.30am and drive to Edinburgh where they will mass outside the Indian Consulate in Rutland Square between 12-2pm.

 