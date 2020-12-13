With Brexit – seemingly – on the horizon after an exhausting and bewildering few years, let’s look at how TV might adapt to this new era of self-imposed isolation

AS WE close the door on almost half a century of listening to people with funny accents telling us how much suction our vacuum cleaners are allowed, that we have to stick red tape over barmaids’ boobs and call fish by their Latin names, we are finally free to choose our own future and, to mark it, the BBC has a raft of new programmes to unveil – none of which, of course, will have subtitles. Here are just a few of the standouts.

Are You Being Severed?

Set in the fictional London department store GB Limited, it is choc-full of well-loved double entendres, sexual innuendo and cross-dressing. The store manager is Boris de Piffle, a jolly, shambolic fellow whose suit looks as if it’s housing squalling ferrets and whose catchline is “Have you got a comb?”

Mrs Slowcoach (Carrie Symonds), wearing a Union Jack apron, spends much of her time going around the almost barren shelves with a price gun repeatedly marking up. A running joke is that when a customer asks what has happened to their order, all of the serving staff chorus: “I’m sorry I haven’t a clue.”

The set is rather dusty. The backdrop features large portraits of Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, there are malfunctioning robotic mannequins looking suspiciously like Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon which occasionally come to life and touch up pretty Miss Liszt and effete Mr Humberry. The store is owned by Mr Dom, who isn’t around much, but when he’s there the staff try to look busy. His exit line is always “just popping out for an eye test”.

Causality

Set in a rundown hospital. However, the first episode opens in a crowded bar at a leaving party where all the non-British staff are departing. Cuts to an intensive care unit where they’re waiting for the vaccine. Charlie Fairdoos and Connie Beeching are talking. “The latest is that our allowance is stuck in the queue at Calais,” Charlie says. “They’re saying it could be February.” Connie responds: “What about the Oxford one? I guess we’re still waiting on the data?”. They go back to organising their sweepstake on which is the next patient to die.

Back at the bar it is considerably less busy, and the few remaining are all white. At the door some of the characters are waving goodbye to their former colleagues who are climbing on to a bus, surrounded by uniformed police.

Open For An Hour

Set in a small grocer’s shop in Ashby de-la-Zouch where the running gag is that the council wants to rename the town “something proper English”. Arkwright, who stammers over his lines (cue canned laughter), is sweeping the floor while his nephew, Grenville, in a hand-knitted Union Jack cardigan, is polishing a mirror.

When his back is to the camera he doesn’t know there’s a Post-it note stuck on it by Arkwright saying Kick Me (cue canned laughter).

“Appen t-t-t-time t-t-open oop l-l-lad.” Arkwright says. “Appen,” Grenville replies and moves towards the door. He turns the sign hanging on the back of the door from closed to open and, as he pulls the handle on the bell above, it doesn’t tinkle but booms Big Ben chimes.

The door opens, Grenville steps back and a customer walks in. Arkwight and Grenville gape and shiver. The customer is Lenny Henry. “S-s-s-sorry, we’re closed,” Arkwright splutters (cue laughter).

The Generation Gain

Hosted by Jim Davidson, with a pulchritudinous assistant in tights who tots up the tallies. “Have you scored, Miss Ford?” Davidson says as he winks at the camera.

Family teams who vehemently hold opposing views on Brexit battle it out, with the survivors having to memorise prizes on a conveyor belt moving past them. There is always a yellow, blow-up straight banana, and a large “Eurosausage”, except contestants have to call it an “emulsified high-fat offal tube” or they lose and are drenched with tripe from an overhead bucket emblazoned with the EU flag.

The Apprentice 2020

Budgets are tight but Sir Alan Sugar is back to present the updated version of the show where the first prize is to be a servile minion in his employment for six months on minimum wage. “How do you think I got to where I am today?” is his catchphrase and “you can’t put a price on experience”.

Contestants’ tasks include finding a way through the layers of forms to export to the EU, tariff-free. They all fail and Sir Alan, now with an inflatable right hand, points and says: “You’re all fired.” The budget is met.

A Plaice in the Sun

The fishing show where guests are invited to find a spot around, or just off, the British coastline, free from bailiffs, factory ships and bottom-gouging trawlers, where they compete to land the largest catch while the sun shines. The prize, which doubles week to week, has yet to be claimed.

Littler Britain

Matt and Dave return with a brand-new romp featuring all the old gags, extracting the whatsit from cripples, Grayson Perry and a host of other unfortunates. There was clearly a malfunction in the BBC computer because it didn’t say no to this one.

Doctor Who

The regenerated Doctor (Eddie Izzard) in his dress and his assistant Nicola (Janey Godley) head off in the Tardis and spin forward to 2040, opening the door on the ravaged Earth, or at least the place they land. Surbiton. There’s no-one around, nothing but devastation. As they hunt for survivors they discover the country is still in lockdown.

On a corner of a blasted street there is only a withered Christmas tree, above which is a 20ft screen from which a greying blonde, tousle-haired man is speaking loudly to camera about a £300 million-a-week rebate to come. It is interrupted by a sponsor’s message from BMI Healthcare reminding people that private insurance is now compulsory since the NHS was wound up.

G’bye, G’bye

It’s opening time in the Last Chance Saloon where the chubby barman Ronnie (Johnny Vegas) greets Evette (Dawn French) with: “Good moaning, my sweet. Now listen very carefully because I shall say this only once. I have a collection of recordings of the Prime Minister upstairs to play to you that are very amusing.” Evette is startled. “Boris Johnson is amusing?” Vegas expands: “If you play them at double speed he sounds just like Minnie Mouse.”

And if you fast-forward the programme still isn’t funny.

Ready, Steady, Gone!

Music won’t be neglected. There’s a brand-new show hosted by Noel Gallagher (warning: contains swearing and fist fights) and Laura Kuenssberg, which will celebrate our independence but won’t hark back – though Noel may play Don’t Look Back in Anger – to Bluebirds Over Dover or dear old Blighty. There will, however, be a BBC-approved playlist (no rap, obviously) and also a non-playlist. So Go Your Own Way will be permissible, or Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance – that telling commentary on our almost 50 years of serfdom. But certainly not It’s The End of the World As We Know It, The Road To Nowhere or Nothing Compares To EU.