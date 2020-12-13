Patches of snow cling to the hills, but for the most part this week it has been rain, rain, rain. As I write it drums on the roof. Even Hoolet, usually so attractive, looks drab and drookit. A summer deluge makes the flowers and trees look brighter, but in December, when it is only a degree or two from sleet or snow, it creates a wobegone air.

Despite the poor forecast, we had booked weekend walking dates with friends, one couple on Saturday morning, another the following afternoon. It is remarkable to think that last year we used to gather at a coffee table, or over a bottle of wine, barely burning a calorie. What sluggards. Now, the best way to get out of our shell and enjoy company is to strap on boots, pull on a hat, and set off towards the hills with friends in tow; or occasionally, leading the charge.

Needless to say, some people walk faster than others. The first day, as we maintained a brisk pace for two and a half hours, I was so busy keeping up and not tripping I barely noticed the scenery. Asked a question while we were making a particularly slippery ascent, I was puffing too hard to answer properly. By the time we were back on the flat, conversation had moved on.

It is shaming to discover the ways in which years at a keyboard slow you down. Even gardening, which is meant to be good exercise, does not prepare you for the slopes. Last weekend was the first since springtime when I was not weeding, pruning, planting. Enjoyable as that is, it doesn’t compare with the cardiovascular workout of climbing hills or going on a route-march, no dawdling allowed. On our regular circuit into the woods, I always know we are keeping to our usual schedule by how many layers I need to take off by the time we reach the farm at the edge of the trees. I’m like a thermostat that, by the first sight of the stables, has reached its preset level. Gloves, hat and scarf are generally discarded at this point unless I’ve been farsighted enough to remember to under-dress before setting out. And yet I find that hard to do. What if I broke an ankle, and had to lie for hours awaiting a stretcher? Or if we found someone in the final throes of hypothermia and had nothing to offer them for warmth?

The difficulty with going for a walk with people you have never been out with before is gauging what to expect. The second day’s outing was very different from the first. We women lagged behind, chatting, but also admiring the view which, despite recent downpours, was enchanting. Muted browns and watery greens stretched to the horizon, and newly ploughed fields were as dark and glossy as chocolate. This new friend had lived most of her life in the far east before moving to the Borders. She thinks those of us in Scotland don’t fully appreciate our countryside, not just its beauty, but how empty it is. She is probably right.

Late in the walk, when we reached a clearing in the woods, she called us to a halt. A fallen tree became a table – smothered in moss – as her husband took off his backpack and produced a flask of coffee and homemade Victoria sponge. Standing under the beech trees, with the light starting to fade, we were briefly part of the scene. No cafe could match it. Almost nothing stirred, but you could sense suspended activity all around as creatures high in the trees, or in the undergrowth, waited for us to leave.

Throughout the journey, our friends’ collie ran between us, never allowing the elastic to stretch too far. She was so sweet-natured and well trained, Alan – not one to cluck over dogs – took to her at once. As we reached the path across the common, back into Hoolet, various neighbours emerged from different trails, hurrying homewards before dark. It was if we were all obeying a magnetic force, pulling us back to the village.

Three years ago this week we moved into the cottage, on a day when blizzards were forecast. Shortly before we joined the M8 in the centre of Glasgow, Alan discovered he had left a suitcase in the entrance of our old apartment block, and we had to head back. Second time around, driving into blinding sunshine, we reached the Borders and began to meander along back roads, killing time until the call came to say the lawyers could hand over the keys. The following two nights were spent in a bijou hotel in the nearest town, but today marks the date when we had moved everything in and spent our first night.

Lying awake now, in the hours before dawn, it is hard to calculate how different our lives have become. There’s no longer the clockwork crash, come closing time, of Brewdog’s empties being tipped into the recycling bin. Instead, the silence is so deep you can hear the house creaking. We never had a garden of our own before, but what also gives us a sense of having a foothold is the surrounding countryside, which feels part of our bailiwick as well.

Maybe that’s why people around here go walking so regularly. Our well-trodden routes are a latterday inspection of the marches, checking all is well. Everyone keeps an eye on potential trouble spots, and knows who to call should things need attention. At the moment we’re monitoring a fallen tree in the stream, behind which debris is accumulating, and might one day cause a flood. It looks like the work of beavers, but sadly it’s nothing so exciting. One day, perhaps.

When the trees are bare, from my desk I can see beyond the old farmhouse opposite to the Cheviots, due south. As night falls, the best sight of all is not what lies out there, but the farmhouse kitchen, lit up like a window in an advent calendar. I picture our friends making tea on the Aga, and reaching for the biscuit tin. Meeting people for a country walk is all very well, but I look forward to when we can invite ourselves in for afternoon tea once again.