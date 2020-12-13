One of Britain’s biggest brains, the writer and intellectual David Bodanis, has brought out a new book which reveals the three golden rules which will make you a better person, as well as a winner, in a world that’s just mean. He reveals the secrets in conversation with Neil Mackay

WHAT does the man who built the Empire State Building, an English debutante-turned-guerrilla fighter, and Danny Boyle, the director of Trainspotting, all have in common? It might sound like a bad Christmas cracker joke but it’s not. The answer is that these three people all know the secret of how to be a decent human being and still succeed in a horrible world.

As Christmas approaches, with its promise of kindness and goodwill, this strange and disparate trio have lessons to teach us. Each in their own way has unravelled the conundrum we all want to solve as this dreadful year comes to a close: “How can I be a good person but not get taken for a fool.”

The builder, the deb and the director all prove that the old saying “nice guys come last” is far from true – but only if you know the recipe of balancing gentleness and fairness with sense and strength.

That recipe – the secret – is contained in the pages of a new book by David Bodanis, The Art Of Fairness: The Power Of Decency In A World Turned Mean. By one of the sharpest minds in Britain, it attempts to reset how we look at the world and ourselves. It’s a warning – that we’ve turned into an ugly society; and a promise – that we can do much better.

In person, Bodanis mixes the kind of no-nonsense, common sense your grandmother taught you, with street smarts, high intellect and a wicked sense of humour handed down from his Jewish family in Chicago. His brain is razor-sharp, his knowledge voluminous – he’s the man, after all, who taught the “Intellectual Toolkit” to Oxford post-grads. His previous bestsellers have included a biography of Einstein’s E=mc2 equation, and works on the Enlightenment and how electricity changed the world.

His latest book – which he’s been putting together over years of study – is flavoured with his Jewish heritage. It’s a scholarly “chicken soup for the soul”, aimed at making us better, more successful people. It couldn’t be more timely as we face the task of rebuilding the world in the wake of the pandemic and the destruction it’s wrought.

But back to that weird trio we started with: the builder, the guerrilla society girl, and the director Danny Boyle. They are just three members of a huge cast which populates Bodanis’ book – and he uses each of them to illustrate how we can all be good people and still get on in life.

The secret ceremony

Let’s start with Danny Boyle. His job was to put on the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics – but he needed to keep it secret. How was he going to do that when he had a team of thousands of performers and crew, and the press crawling all over the event? He did it by being nice.

Boyle refused to threaten his staff and volunteers with non-disclosure agreements or confiscating camera phones. Nor did he see himself as king of the hill – he’s the kind of boss who spends time chatting on the shop floor. Nor was he paranoid about rivals. When Sebastian Coe, chair of the Olympic committee, suggested Boyle refer to the event as a “surprise” not a “secret”, he went for it immediately. The word “secret”, Bodanis says, “could feel malign, dangerous … a surprise is something you can feel ownership of; something you get the pleasure of revealing later”.

Boyle’s attitude paid off in spades. Not only did he keep the event a secret and pull off the greatest show on Earth, he also empowered the people working for him.

“The volunteers poured out a cascade of useful ideas,” says Bodanis. However, nice guy though he may be, Boyle never let himself get kicked around. Good people can be mistaken as pushovers – and that certainly wasn’t Boyle. Anyone who tried their luck – like demanding pay rises they didn’t deserve –were politely told no, but given other rewards to make up for their disappointment.

Bodanis has found that there are three golden rules to being a good and successful person in a mean world: listen, give, defend. And Boyle at the Olympics exemplifies each one of those characteristics.

Don’t be mistaken into thinking Bodanis has written some management handbook full of corporate gobbledygook – his book is the polar opposite. It’s a soulful book, about people and the lessons we can learn from their lives and apply to our own.

Guerrilla girl

Let’s check that debutante-turned-guerrilla fighter. She’s called Ursula Graham Bower and was born into a wealthy, well-connected upper-class British family in 1914. Instead of becoming some glamorous “it” girl, come 1942 she was living in the jungles of Burma, leading tribal fighters on behalf of the British against the Japanese. How on Earth did that happen?

For a start, she couldn’t stand the constraints of British life and headed to the Far East for adventure, but instead of becoming a gilded tourist she chose to live among Burmese tribes in the jungle. She listened to them, she gave them respect, she defended herself if any liberties were taken with her, and when war broke out, tribal leaders chose to follow her when she decided to fight for Britain. She was successful in her fight too as she heeded advice from her troops and let them make decisions in a land they knew better than her.

Empire State of mind

WHAT about the man behind the Empire State Building? Nobody was ever going to call Paul Starrett a sweetheart. Bodanis says he was a grumpy, depressive, curmudgeon – but boy, was he fair and loyal as a boss. That’s why he managed to put up what is still the most admired building in the world in an astonishing 13 months. There weren’t even architect plans when Starrett took on the project, and the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel was still standing on the site waiting to be torn down too – yet the work took just over a year.

Starrett followed the golden rules: he gave, he listened and he defended. He made sure his staff were well looked after. In 1920s New York, builders were paid poverty wages. Starrett offered decent pay.

He made sure there was food on site – often skyscraper workers were docked wages for the time taken to come down and find a hot-dog stand for lunch. Starrett set up diners on each completed level so workers had ready access to food.

If workers had good ideas, he enacted them – saving money and time. But nobody was going to short-change him. He had auditors crawling all over the building site making sure no equipment was going home with light-fingered staff. Again, his style paid off in gratitude.

When the building was nearly finished, Starrett realised it would cost more time and money to smooth the edges of the surface stones. Workers suggested just edging them with metal.

That’s what he did and that’s why the Empire State Building has it’s iconic glittering Art Deco facade today.

Schmucks and bullies

Nobody in Bodanis’ book is what you would call a saint. They are all flawed human beings. “I didn’t put anyone like Nelson Mandela in,” he says. The Mandelas of this world would teach us that we have to be special and unique to be better people – when really we don’t.

Throughout his book, Bodanis juxtaposes people like Starrett with those you might think of as big shots and living success stories, but really at the end of the day just aren’t that great once you analyse the life they’ve led. He turns his attention to Steve Ballmer, former Microsoft CEO and a man who has been accused of bullying. Bodanis calls Ballmer a “schmuck”.

“I hate bullies,” Bodanis says. Ballmer ended up being dubbed the world’s worst CEO by Forbes magazine. Under Ballmer, Microsoft lost its market dominance and mishandled new tech like tablets, phones and music devices. Ballmer’s successor, Satya Nadella, took a more gentle approach and turned things around. The FT later named him Person of the Year. Under Nadella, says Bodanis, there was a “mood change and creativity went up”.

Every boss needs to read this book. It’s almost a law of management that a bully in the hot seat means little creativity on the shop floor as people clam up for a quiet life. Bodanis illustrates that point to deadly effect, showing how planes have crashed because a bully was the pilot in charge.

On the flip side, when there’s been a decent, listening pilot in the cockpit, disasters have been avoided or mitigated. The same is true in sports – a bully in the dressing room usually means defeat on the pitch. A decent, listening, firm but fair manager will often bring success and trophies.

Lost love

Why Bodanis has chosen to write this book? The answer is partly about the stage he has reached in his own life. He’s 64 and happily married now, living in London with a stepson and grown-up children from a previous relationship. More than 40 years ago, after studying at Chicago University, he moved from America to England and then onto France where he fell in love. The woman he fell in love with was called Kathleen Griffin – she died two years ago and his book is dedicated to her.

The pair had an idyllic romance – they met watching fireworks on the Place de la Concorde in Paris on Bastille Day. “We were too young,” he says. He talks of the “sorrow and disappointment” he feels towards himself over the failure of the relationship. “I don’t think I was ever mean to her,” he says, “but I didn’t act as well in the relationship as I should have and that sticks in my head. I was unfair, I was a little unjust and I regret that. It’s been lurking in the back of my head that I could have acted better –that’s been floating around in my head on and off for decades.”

Psychopaths

OTHER little life episodes prompted him towards this book – like the conference in California where he met a standard-grade corporate psychopath. Bodanis, as a successful international author, is often asked along to give talks at big events and at this shindig he met “this total jerk from Wall Street”. The rich jerk was also giving a talk and “he tried to be friendly, he tried to smile – he clearly had coaching – but the moment he was in the Green Room that disappeared”.

“There was a grad student really eager to meet him and he told her to get the f*** out of the way – and he was like that to everyone unless people were more powerful than him.”

At the same conference, Bodanis met John Warnock, the man behind Adobe Systems. “He’s a billionaire and he’s the fairest guy,” says Bodanis. Of course, Warnock still had to make hard decisions – like sacking people – but as Bodanis says: “You can fire somebody without being a dick about it.”

“The model of those two always stuck in my head. How can you be like Warnock rather than this other horrible person?” Bodanis says.

So Bodanis – like most people – has always strived to be a decent person, but he’s also aware that being a good guy can mean people take advantage of you. He got an intimation of that a few years ago when a gang of teenagers got threatening when he was outside his London home with his children.

Nothing happened, but he realised that as a middle-aged man he maybe wasn’t quite as able to protect himself as he once was – so the idea of defending your position as a decent human being settled in his mind and also led to this book … as well as Bodanis taking up kick-boxing. He’s able to now slug it out for round after round with younger fighters despite two heart surgeries.

The Rabbi

THE great mentor, though, hanging over The Art of Fairness is as far removed from a north London residential street as it’s possible to be. Hillel the Elder was born in Babylon in 110BC. Bodanis refers to him often. The ancient Jewish scholar is one of the great proponents of the Golden Rule: do as thy would be done do, or as Hillel puts it: “That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow. That is the whole Torah; the rest is the explanation; go and learn.”

Rabbinical wisdom pervades this Bodanis work. Hillel’s famous maxim – “If I am not myself who will be for me? And being only for myself, what am I?” – could be its mission statement: in other words, care for yourself, for sure, but care for others too if you really want to be a complete human being.

Bodanis makes no claim that Jewish culture carries more wisdom than any other – decency and common sense is universal, he believes. But there’s one Hebrew phrase he mentions which sums up the morality of his book “tikkun olam” – repair the world. Bodanis isn’t religious though. He puts himself in the same spiritual camp as Einstein. “He didn’t believe in a literal interpretation of religion but he respected people who did. On the other hand, he wasn’t an atheist – he kind of scorned atheists. Can you really be so sure? He was an agnostic with a great interest in these profound principles.”

There’s a poetic sensibility in Bodanis’ book, and a hint of William Blake’s famous work, Songs Of Innocence And Experience. “Does innocence always have to be naive?” Bodanis asks. “Does experience always have to be viciously bitter?”

Family history

BODANIS came from a “dirt poor” family – there was no inside toilet at home in Chicago growing up. He’s spent his life trying to find that sweet spot between getting on and being decent – a trait shared by most bright people from humble origins. “You don’t want to be a doormat or a selfish pig,” he says. “How can you get the line in between – you don’t want to be awful, but you don’t want to be crushed and left behind either.”

Bodanis is obviously smart enough to know his book is no panacea – decent people can still make mistakes, a work place or group can be so toxic that nothing can fix it, if you’re poor it’s harder to change things for the better than if you’re comfortably off. And, of course, personality and intelligence go a long way. “It’s easy for Einstein to be generous because he was really good – or Meryl Streep,” he says.

Nevertheless, what Bodanis is saying has never been more timely. We really can try to do things differently if we put our minds to it – we don’t have to be mean to get on, we can be better people and still succeed, that’s what the many stories in his book tell us.

“In this particular moment on planet Earth,” he says, “after this hell of a year, can we advanced bipedal primates realise this other approach can really work – that the future can be this way? Because here are rough and real cases where it happened, and son of gun, you’re reminded it works – this is what 2021 and 2022 can be like.”

So has writing this book made Bodanis a better human being? “In public,” he says with a sneaky smile, “I’d be embarrassed now to be a real jerk.” Maybe that’s why his next book is a history of the Ten Commandments.