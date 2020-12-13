I WORKED for the NHS for 18 years as director of communications. I have intimate “inside knowledge” about pressures on services and the challenges of meeting targets.

I am also a cancer patient with a terminal diagnosis – and have been for more than a year. Healthcare delivery is a complex business – very rarely is it delivered by one doctor or even one medical team.

That’s why the NHS put so much effort into developing “managed clinical networks”. This means everyone involved in diagnosing, planning and delivering patient care works “as one” and across health board boundaries.

The West of Scotland Cancer Network (WoSCAN) is a brilliant example of this. Similar networks exist in the north and east of Scotland.

Anyone unfortunate enough to be diagnosed with a cancer might immediately bury their head in their hands as they read the desperately worrying headlines about massive pressures on the NHS dealing with Covid-19 and its effect on the ability to deal with cancer patients.

A cancer diagnosis is scary enough without the extra dimension of a stretched NHS and the risk of viral infection when treatment options weaken or destroy natural immune systems.

So, that’s why I said yes when STV called me on Wednesday morning to ask if I’d be interviewed about the Scottish Government’s announcement of an extra £17 million for cancer services. Much of the resulting coverage focused on addressing the backlog since the pandemic began earlier in the year.

In truth, there was a backlog before the pandemic raised its ugly head.

My first chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment began in March – the same month the UK went into the first lockdown.

The cancer care and support networks I have experienced have been utterly seamless and hugely impressive.

More importantly, the treatment is working well and the interventions to minimise the

side-effects have been timely and effective.

I have a single named point of contact through a Macmillan nurse which is fabulous. The number of healthcare professionals on my case is considerable and from different health boards.

The new money announced this week will reinforce the one-stop-shop approach to make sure that is how cancer services are delivered in every part of Scotland to every cancer patient.

Being told you have a malignant cancer is just awful at any time but there’s no denying that when it happens in the middle of this pandemic it adds an extra dimension of fear.

But there are reasons to be confident that the healthcare professionals in our cancer care networks are there for you when you need them. And despite everything that is going on, the research into treatments, the co-ordination of our cancer teams and the investment from Government continues and outcomes improve.