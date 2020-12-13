AT the time of writing I’m in agony and can’t be the only one. This isn’t the agony of weekly literary composition for youse but the consummate, peerless, sleep-denying pain of toothache.

I’m not looking for sympathy. You are stern men and women of the world, with bulging portfolios and Masters degrees from the School of Hard Knocks. Understandably, you’ve little time for those who are, as it were, down in the mouth.

But, as you know, I am here to right wrongs, to bring the burning brand of justice to those who would oppress us, by which I mean principally: dentists.

My agony began late last Friday afternoon.

I was out in the woods, communing with a robin, when the pain pierced right through my principal cranial orifice and thence into my very soul. I fled the scene, worried I was about to burst into tears before the assembled wildlife.

Back home, being relatively new to the area, I registered online with a local dental practice but had to wait over the weekend before telephoning.

That first night I got at most one hour’s sleep. The pain was excruciating. So, first thing Monday morning, I phoned the dentist and was told unsympathetically that they were only seeing established patients and that I could go take a running jump or, alternatively, telephone a number for those in pain.

Being one of those, I telephoned that number, where a computer recording said all its agents were busy and that, anyway, this wasn’t for the likes of you. It was only for those whose gobs were bleeding copiously or who’d suffered trauma and actually lost teeth.

Still, I clung on but, never getting further up the queue, took the option to leave a message, giving my name, location and telephone number before the line suddenly went dead. Nobody returned the call.

Twice in succeeding days, I telephoned NHS 24’s 111 non-emergency number, where on each occasion they twice repeated the same recorded message about ruddy Covid and advised me to phone 999 if having a stroke, which they seemed determined to give me.

Further recorded gibberish implied you shouldn’t phone this non-emergency number except for an emergency.

Then came the options, none of which, as ever, applied. Clearly, this was going to be hopeless. But I waited in the queue until eventually giving up, sure that I was just going to get scolded anyway.

On both numbers, the underlying message was the same as when phoning energy companies or internet suppliers: “Please don’t speak to us. Look up a website.”

Websites: you know, the never updated sources of information that take you round in circles, telling you the square root of procreation.

A week later: I still haven’t seen anyone and am bewildered as to what to do next, apart from spending a small fortune on gels and painkillers at the chemist’s.

I suppose it’s just another tale of everyday misery under Covid. But other health workers I happened to speak to were appalled. And organised – I use the term loosely – dentistry has been a farce for some time.

It’s on the NHS but you pay for it. It operates a golf club-style hierarchy of established members first, rather than prioritising pain and necessity.

At a wider health level, meanwhile, these various useless numbers just leave folk falling between several stools. Who’s the First Minister? Why doesn’t he do something about this? I should add that, unbelievably, the situation is just as bad in England, where it was revealed this week that people had been pulling their own teeth during the pandemic.

Right now, dental care for many is worse than in medieval times. Well, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, as I rarely say.

I’m too busy at the moment but you, if you’re not doing anything else, should think about training as a dentist.

Let’s have dentists on every block and in every hamlet.

Let’s make it unusual not to be a dentist. Let’s halt this situation where available dentists treating people in pain are apparently as rare as hen’s teeth.

Itsy bitsy brutes

I’VE tried befriending spiders and making them welcome in my home. But, clearly, they’ve no interest in fetching sticks or giving you a paw. And they scare the bejasus out of me.

Too many legs, d’you see? Two legs good, eight legs bad.

I knew a country gal who’d pick them up with her bare hands, while I stood screaming on a chair.

Television’s Ricky Gervais revealed a similarly embarrassing episode when he had to get a hotel receptionist to remove a spider from his room, which she did without a hazmat suit.

Ricky added that spiders have “no respect”. Correct. I’d like to boot them up the spinneret. Or, better still, get a woman to do it.

Five things we’ve learned this week

Well, damn it all, it seems swearing is an excellent habit. Dr Emma Byrne, author of Swearing Is Good For You, says it can serve as “a painkiller, mood-booster or even social bonding tool”. Sounds like freaking bull-poopies to us.

Scientists say our nearest Earthlike planet is, like everything else in ooter space, rubbish. Proxima b is bombarded with radiation, making it uninhabitable for the likes of us. So, the search continues for life similar to Earth’s. Wha’s like us, eh?

Flatulence from Santa’s reindeer would emit the equivalent of 22 tons of CO2, according to an important new study commissioned by vehicle manufacturer Fiat. A spokesman for Mr Claus said you should try having to sit behind the beasts.

Talking in restaurants should be discouraged as the spoken word can infect folk more than 20ft away with Covid, according to South Korean researchers. The news was welcomed by those couples who sit all night never saying a word to each other.

Man-made objects and structures have, for the first time, surpassed the weight of every living thing on Earth. Israeli scientists said it showed “how large our footprint has grown”. Fair to say we’ve developed a right fat arse as well.

