FEW will disagree that this has been a year of poor decisions from the UK Government on the economic front.

Major mistakes have been made in addressing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly on the unemployment front. And the Government has continued full tilt with its drive to leave the European single market even amid the crisis.

The sad reality is that so many jobs will have been lost because of the Government’s repeated refusals – eventually reversed – to extend its coronavirus job retention scheme. That this was extended until March came as a relief but whether this is long enough certainly remains to be seen.

However, it is what it is, and we must look ahead with as much optimism as we can muster. The best news of all, of course, is that the rollout of Covid-19 vaccination has begun.

However, the hope this offers is in stark contrast to what the Brexit shambles will bring. The next few months will be tough for all of us but it is not all doom and gloom – there are some bright spots on the horizon for those businesses in the right sectors and in positions to seek out new opportunities.

CONTENTS:

6 Ian McConnell

The Herald’s Business Editor says we must face Brexit challenges head on

9 Year in focus

Our team looks back on some of the year’s highlights in sectors including renewables, oil and gas, tourism, finance and technology

13 A future in hydrogen?

We shine a spotlight on hydrogen and the UK Government’s plans for a green industrial revolution

30 Meet the makers

Ciorstaidh Monk and Ruth Mitchell use quality materials and contemporary design to produce their luxury sleepwear range

42 Technology for good

The Edinburgh company on a mission to regenerate Brazil’s Cerrado ecosystem by using images uploaded by tourists

52 City lights Real estate experts are confident that firms will remain attracted to city centres

63 Faking it

Fake goods have come to the fore during Covid so listen to Rachel Jones when it comes to securing your IP

70 New approach to homes

The modular model is catching on and a Ayrshire-based firm is blazing a trail

79 Climate For Change

How Scotland is targeting Net Zero as COP26 arrives in Scotland next year

84 Taking flight

Learn all about Sacha Dench’s incredible 3,000-mile flight – thanks to a green electricity-powered paramotor

99 A nation of entrerpreneurs

Making Scotland the most entrepreneurial society in the world is the lofty aim for a new project in partnership with world-leading US business institution Babson College

103 The Future Of Education

A special 18-page focus on The Herald’s new campaign, which engages with learning institutions and public bodies to strategise, discuss and shape lasting change within our education system

119 Thriving and surviving

Meet the highly-creative Scots entrepreneurs who won’t let the difficulties of a pandemic stand in their way