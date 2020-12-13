Four men have been arrested and charged following an anti-lockdown protest outside Nicola Sturgeon's home in Edinburgh.
Around 70 people marched from the Scottish Parliament Building to Bute House in the capital on Saturday.
Some of those marching held signs promoting conspiracy theories about coronavirus, while many did not wear masks.
READ MORE: Heavy police presence at Nicola Sturgeon's home as anti-lockdown protesters gather at Bute House
Police Scotland have now confirmed they took appropriate action against the "illegal march".
Four men – aged 37, 31, 53 and 31 – are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.
Chief inspector Murray Starkey said: “Today people marched in contravention of legislation.
“We would urge people to find alternative ways to protest, such as online and on social media.
“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance, only using enforcement as a last resort.
“Our response today has been measured and appropriate.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.