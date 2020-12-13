Virgin Galactic was forced to abort a landmark test flight of its 'space plane' on Saturday.
The air-launched tourism plane, which is looking to have paying customers in space by mid-2021, had been given the all-clear a minute before launch.
But after being carried to an altitude of around 9.4 miles, it did not decouple from its mother ship as intended.
Onboard the plane was the first Scot in space, Dave Mackay, and former Nasa astronaut CJ Sturckow.
"The ignition sequence for the rocket motor did not complete," the company said on Twitter.
"Vehicle and crew are in great shape. We have several motors ready at Spaceport America. We will check the vehicle and be back to flight soon."
Richard Branson's team live-tweeted the event, with no guests or media allowed on site to stay in line with strict Covid-19 protocols.
The flight was the first of three final demonstration flights before the tourism service begins next year.
So far, 600 customers - including Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber - have agreed to pay $250,000 for a seat onboard the plane for a ride that will take them 60 miles above the earth.
A further 400 have expressed an interest in booking tickets.
