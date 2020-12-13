SCOTLAND'S Constitution Secretary has urged Boris Johnson to make sure a no-deal Brexit is "off the table" as crunch talks get under way on Sunday - but added that even leaving with a deal would be "massively damaging."

In recent days, the Prime Minister has hinted numerous times at the prospect of a no-deal, saying it is “very, very likely” and asking people to prepare for an “Australia-style solution”.

However, as the prospect of leaving the EU without a deal becomes increasingly likely, Mike Russell described Brexit as an "unforgivable act of economic sabotage."

The Constitution Secretary has repeatedly railed against Brexit over the past four years, has said there would be a detrimental effect on jobs and the economy - no matter the outcome of this weekend’s crunch talks.

READ MORE: Plans in place to protect Scottish medical supplies from 'disruption' of Brexit

He said: “Boris Johnson’s decision to end the Brexit transition period in the middle of a pandemic and deep recession is an unforgiveable act of economic sabotage to Scotland’s economy.

There is a way to go in the negotiations, but it is looking very, very likely that we will have to go for an Australia-style solution. pic.twitter.com/7fEXe1FJTF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 11, 2020

“The deal the Prime Minister says he wants will involve major trade barriers in less than three weeks’ time and will remove Scotland from the European Single Market, which by population is seven times the size of the UK.

“That will be massively damaging but even worse will be a no-deal Brexit. That is simply unthinkable and must be removed from the table today before Boris Johnson tips Scotland over the sharpest of cliff-edges.”

The Scottish Government this week put in place its emergency resilience apparatus and announced plans to stockpile around 60 critical medicines to ensure post-Brexit supplies don’t run out.

Mr Russell added: “The Scottish Government is devoting huge efforts and resources to tackling the Covid-19 crisis to keep people safe.

“It is outrageous that at this time we are also having to cope with Brexit disruption and the looming disaster of a no-deal or low-deal outcome.

“We are doing all we can to prepare, to ensure that vital medicines are available and that businesses are helped to weather this unnecessary storm, but sadly we will not be able to mitigate all the damage.”

It comes as post-Brexit trade talks have entered their final day, with the UK and European Union continuing last-ditch efforts to find a breakthrough on a deal before the weekend deadline.

READ MORE: Brexit: Ian McConnell: Emperor’s New Clothes vibe as bitter harvest laid bare

Negotiators were set to carry on discussions into the early hours while Boris Johnson will again speak with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, despite pessimism from both sides.

Sources in the British Government warned the offer on the table from the EU is still “unacceptable” to the UK, with the country teetering on the edge of a no-deal Brexit that is predicted to cost jobs and force food prices to increase.

The trade talks continue to be deadlocked over the thorny issues of fishing rights and the so-called level playing field “ratchet” that would tie the UK to future EU standards.

Mr Johnson and his European counterpart previously had a dinner meeting in Brussels during the week in which both agreed a firm decision on the future of negotiations was needed by the end of the weekend.